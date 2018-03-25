Afghanistan Wins Cricket World Cup Qualifying Tournament

Afghanistan captured a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies to win the cricket World Cup qualifying tournament in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan on March 25 bowled out the West Indies for 204 in 46.5 overs and then reached its target score with just under 10 overs to spare.

Afghanistan and West Indies both secured their places in the 2019 World Cup by finishing atop the 10-team qualifying tournament.

The World Cup, the biggest event in the sport, will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Ten teams will participate in the 12th edition of the event. England is an automatic qualifier, and Australia, South Africa, India, New Zealand, Sir Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan have also earned spots.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

