At Least One Protester Killed In Clashes Near Kabul Bombing Site

Authorities in Kabul have demolished a tent erected to protest insecurity in the Afghan capital, sparking street clashes that left at least one demonstrator dead.

Tensions have been high in Kabul since a truck bomb on May 31 killed more than 150 people and wounded at least 300 -- the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since the ouster of the Taliban following the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.

People angered by growing insecurity had built a protest tent near the bombing site, demanding the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani's government.

Authorities moved after midnight on June 20 to pull down the tent, prompting a backlash from protesters as police used live rounds.

One of the protest organizers, Ramish Noori, said the clash lasted until about 4 a.m. local time.

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said one person was killed and six wounded during what he called the "unfortunate incident," and promised an investigation.

However, protest organizers said two demonstrators were killed and 12 others detained by police.

"We assure the people that despite this barbaric attack by the government and this grave crime against humanity we will continue our civil movement," a statement from the organizers said.

On June 2, at least five people were killed and around 20 wounded in deadly clashes between police and antigovernment protesters.

And at least seven other people were killed and around 100 injured on June 3 after three suicide bombers detonated their explosives at the funeral of one of the protesters.

Protesters had set up eight tents around Kabul after the clashes between protesters and security forces. They later took down most of them after an agreement with the government, but refused to leave the tent erected near the bombing site.

With reporting by AFP and Tolo News