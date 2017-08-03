U.S. Says Four Soldiers Also Wounded In Deadly Afghan Attack

The U.S. military in Afghanistan says four American troops were wounded in a suicide car-bomb attack in the southern part of the country, in addition to two service members who were killed.

The Pentagon confirmed on August 2 that two U.S. soldiers died in the attack on a convoy of NATO troops near the city of Kandahar.

It did not immediately provide details on the numbers of troops wounded.

However, a statement released on August 3 said four soldiers were also wounded in the attack, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing.

There are about 13,500 U.S. and NATO troops currently in Afghanistan. The U.S. administration is contemplating whether to send additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban and other Islamist militants.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa