No Injuries Reported In Northeast Afghan Earthquake

A remote region of northeast Afghanistan has been hit by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The USGS said the earthquake hit at 4 a.m. on June 26 in a remote village of the Kuran wa Munjan district in Badakhshan Province, near the border of Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department measured the earthquake at 5.5 magnitude.

The USGS said the earthquake was felt in the city of Rustaq in Afghanistan’s northeast, but there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

Geo TV said residents in the Pakistani cities of Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar had felt the tremors.

Badakhshan Province has been the site of several strong earthquakes over the past two years.

Based on reporting by dpa and Geo TV