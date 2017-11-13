Eight Afghan Police Killed In Suspected Taliban Attack

An Afghan official says a suspected Taliban attack in the western province of Farah has killed eight police officers.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the militants attacked a police checkpoint near the provincial capital, also named Farah, early on November 13.

Mehri said the security post briefly fell to the Taliban but was later retaken when reinforcements arrived.

He added that one police officer was slightly wounded in the attack and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of links with the Taliban.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, which comes as the Western-backed government in Kabul is struggling to beat back insurgents in the wake of the exit of most NATO forces in 2014.

In late October, nine Afghan soldiers were killed in Farah Province when militants stormed a security post. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.

