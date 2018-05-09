Explosions Rock Kabul, Gunfire Reported

At least two powerful explosions have rocked the Afghan capital, police say.

Gunfire erupted following one of the blasts at a police headquarters in a western district of Kabul, police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai told RFE/RL.

He said another explosion occurred near a different police station. He did not have any immediate word on casualties.

The Taliban and an Islamic State (IS) affiliate have carried out a series of massive attacks in Kabul in recent months.

Twin suicide bombings in Kabul on April 30 claimed by IS militants killed at least 25 people, including nine journalists who had rushed to the scene of the first attack.

Among the dead were two RFE/RL journalists and a RFE/RL trainee.

