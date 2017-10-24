Afghan President Visits India To Review Bilateral Relations

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is visiting New Delhi for a one-day working visit to review bilateral relations between the two countries.

The October 24 visit comes at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lead India's delegation at the talks.

Ghani is also scheduled to meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Afghan officials say the main topics of the talks are trade, security, and regional issues.

India's Foreign Ministry said both sides will review "the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership."

It said Indian officials would "hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism."

Ghani's visit comes a day after he met in Afghanistan with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for talks that focused on a regional approach to combatting terrorism in South Asia.

Tillerson is scheduled to meet with Swaraj in New Delhi on October 25.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and India Today