Afghanistan, International Donors Meet In Geneva For Two-Day Conference

Afghan leaders and foreign diplomats are meeting in Geneva for a two-day conference during which international donors are expected to pledge billions of dollars in aid to Kabul.

Dozens of countries are attending the high-level talks in the Swiss city on November 27-28.

The Afghan government is expected to renew its commitment to reform and discuss aid contributions in its bid to achieve stability and security.

The United Nations, which is co-hosting the summit with the Afghan government, said the conference will be "crucial in measuring results against the $15.2 billion committed by the international community for Afghanistan" at the last funding meeting in Brussels in 2016.

The Afghan delegation is expected to present its growth strategy, ranging from maintaining security and building infrastructure to fighting corruption and female empowerment.

The conference comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is actively seeking to launch a formal peace process with the Taliban.

The Afghan delegation is expected to call on the international community to "support an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process" amid efforts to end the 17-year conflict.

