Afghan Government Employee Accused Of Spying For Iran

Afghan officials say the country's main intelligence agency has arrested a government employee in the western province of Herat for alleged spying for Iran.

Jilani Farhad, the spokesman for Herat's governor, told RFE/RL on January 15 that the man, identified as Assadollah Reza'i, was detained more than 10 days ago by agents of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and sent to Kabul for further investigation.

Reza'i had worked for nearly two years as a provincial expert on municipal affairs in Herat Province, which borders Iran, according to Farhad.

A senior provincial government official said Reza'i had been under surveillance for several months.

Reza'i is said to be accused of transferring classified government documents to Iran's intelligence services.

He had previously held top posts in Farah Province.