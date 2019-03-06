At Least Three Killed In Double Suicide Attack In Afghan City Of Jalalabad

An Afghan official says militants stormed a construction company in eastern Afghanistan after two suicide bombers blew themselves up on March 6 near the main airport in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.



A gun battle started between members of the security forces and militants after the blast, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar.



At least three people were killed and six wounded in the blasts and the gunbattle, Khogyani said, adding that more security forces have been deployed to the area.

The province's police chief, Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai, said U.S. forces have also arrived at the scene.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP