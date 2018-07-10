At Least 10 Killed In Suicide Bombing In Afghan City Of Jalalabad

A suicide bombing close to a security checkpoint in the Afghan city of Jalalabad has killed at least 10 people, officials say.

The office of the governor of Nangarhar Province said in statement that eight civilians and two security personnel were killed in the attack on July 10.

The explosion caused a fire that damaged shops and vehicles in the area, the statement added.

"Most of the victims were children who were working at a car wash close to the suicide bombing site," said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council.

Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said that four others were wounded in the July 10 attack in the eastern city.

The bomber was on foot and targeted the intelligence service, Khogyani said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

With reporting by Reuters and AP