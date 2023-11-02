Afghanistan
'What Choice Do We Have?': Afghans Resort To Opium To Treat Common Illnesses Amid Health-Care Crisis
For centuries, Afghans in impoverished rural areas have used opium to relieve pain and induce sleep.
Now, a severe shortage of medication fueled by a health-care crisis has forced Afghans to resort to opium to treat common illnesses.
Opium remains readily available across Afghanistan, one of the world's largest producers of narcotics, despite the Taliban banning the cultivation, production, and trafficking of all illicit drugs in April 2022.
The growing number of Afghans using opium as a remedy for colds, stomachaches, and headaches could compound the drug epidemic in the country, health experts warn.
Afghanistan is home to around 4 million drugs users, or some 10 percent of the total population, according to the United Nations.
"I'm not the only one who uses opium as medicine," Homayoon, a young man from the northern province of Baghlan, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Many in our region do the same."
Homayoon, who only gave his first name, says he smokes opium to treat the common cold and flu. "We don't have any health-care facilities here in our village, so what choice do we have?" he asked.
'Opium For Medicinal Purposes'
Afghanistan's heath-care system, propped up by foreign aid for nearly two decades, has been in free fall since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. International donors immediately cut financial funding and imposed sanctions on the new Taliban government.
Hundreds of health facilities have been shut down in the past two years, with no funds to pay the salaries of doctors and nurses. Hospitals that are still open suffer from severe shortages of medicine.
Some of the losses have been offset by the continued involvement of foreign aid organizations. But many of them have been forced to limit their operations as international funding recedes.
Afghan health professionals say they have seen a rise in the use of narcotics, including opium, crystal meth, and cannabis, to treat common illnesses.
Rahmatullah, a doctor based in Kabul who only gave his first name, says the lack of health care facilities and medicine has forced people, especially in rural areas, to turn to illicit drugs to treat illnesses like diarrhea, sore throats, and insomnia.
"But the repeated use of opium for medicinal purposes leads to addiction," he told Radio Azadi, revealing that many of his patients have become addicted to the drug.
Abdul Basit Karim, a doctor in the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif, said the shortage of "sufficiently staffed and equipped" medical facilities was the main reason Afghans are turning to narcotics.
'Massive Funding Shortage'
International organizations operating in the country have been forced to cut their assistance to Afghans in the fields of health care and food aid in recent months, largely due to funding shortages.
The UN World Food Program in September cut emergency assistance to millions of vulnerable Afghans because of a "massive funding shortage."
Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross stopped funding 25 hospitals across Afghanistan on August 31, citing a lack of resources.
The UN estimates that more than 28 million Afghans, or over two-thirds of the country's population of 40 million, need humanitarian assistance.
"The situation in Afghanistan is grave, and the lack of resources and funding to support health workers and facilities is putting countless lives at risk," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in August.
That includes drug rehabilitation facilities, many of which do not have enough basic medicine, food, and clothes for patients. Many centers have closed or are struggling to remain open since the Taliban takeover.
The Taliban has taken an extremely hard line in tackling Afghanistan's massive drug problem, rounding up addicts and locking them up for months as a form of treatment. But critics have said the cold-turkey approach is cruel and ineffective, and many addicts find themselves back on the streets soon after their forced detox is over.
Safia, a woman living in Kabul, says she used opium to treat a chronic toothache. But after several weeks of use, she became addicted.
"I took some opium with tea at night," she told Radio Azadi. "But my dependence on the drug continued."
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Mursaleen Arsala and Naqiba Barekzai of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Thousands Of Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan As Deadline Expires
Afghan refugees in Pakistan, many having traveled for days, crossed into Afghanistan as a November 1 deadline to leave the country took effect. Islamabad has vowed to deport an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan if they don't leave voluntarily. International humanitarian groups have called on Pakistan to stop the forced expulsions, saying many Afghans will face harsh conditions in their own country -- and many will be in danger of persecution by the Taliban.
Afghan Boys, Men Rounded Up, Face Deportation From Pakistan
Pakistani authorities have cracked down on undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans, ahead of a deadline to leave the country or face deportation. In Karachi, Afghan men and boys on November 1 were put on buses and taken to a temporary detention center. Neighboring Pakistan is home to millions of Afghans who have fled decades of violence and unrest in Afghanistan.
Afghan Refugees' Homes Demolished In Islamabad Ahead of Deportation Deadline From Pakistan
Authorities in Islamabad demolished mud houses belonging to Afghan refugees on October 31, a day ahead of a deadline for them to leave Pakistan. An estimated 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in Pakistan have been told to return to their country or face detention and deportation.
Pakistan Begins Rounding Up Undocumented Afghans For Deportation
Pakistan on November 1 began rounding up undocumented foreigners, the vast majority of them Afghans, hours ahead of the deadline for them to evacuate the country.
The country's Interior Ministry said in a statement before the midnight deadline that "a process to arrest the foreigners...for deportation" had begun, but that voluntary return would still be encouraged.
The undocumented foreigners were reportedly being transferred to transit centers.
Officials in the southwestern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and capital of Sindh Province, said that up to 40 people without proper documents had been moved to one of the transit centers.
WATCH: Pakistani authorities have cracked down on undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans, ahead of a deadline to leave the country or face deportation. In Karachi, Afghan men and boys on November 1 were put on buses and taken to a temporary detention center.
Pakistan announced in early October that it would expel an estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants who remained in the country after November 1. As the deadline approached, tens of thousands of Afghans -- some who have been in Pakistan for decades -- made their way back to Afghanistan with their families and belongings.
More than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Islamabad issued its ultimatum, officials said on November 2. Just over 129,000 have fled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the provincial Interior Ministry said, while a total of 38,100 have crossed through Chaman in Baluchistan, border officials there told AFP on November 2.
In the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan, officials said on November 1 that more than 100,000 Afghan nationals had returned to their homeland via the Torkham border crossing in the past two weeks.
WATCH: Authorities in Islamabad demolished mud houses belonging to Afghan refugees on October 31, a day ahead of a deadline for them to leave Pakistan. An estimated 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in Pakistan have been told to return to their country or face detention and deportation.
An undetermined number of Afghans have returned to Afghanistan by way of the Chaman border crossing in the southwestern Balochistan Province.
Overall, more than 140,000 people had voluntarily left Pakistan following the government's October 3 order, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.
Pakistan's move to remove undocumented foreigners is seen as part of an anti-immigrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups and the United Nations.
On October 31, the chair of the nongovernmental Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, wrote the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warning that Islamabad's move to expel Afghans could "trigger a humanitarian crisis."
"The decision amounts to forced repatriation, which is not recognized under international customary law, and will invariably affect vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers, which include women, children, the elderly, persons living with disabilities, persons from low-income groups, and Afghans at risk because of their professions -- many of whom fled Afghanistan after the Afghan Taliban took over the government in August 2021," Jilani wrote.
Ahmad Afghan, an Afghan national who lives in Islamabad, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that he and his family left Afghanistan after the Taliban regained power in Kabul. He said his visa has since expired and he has been unable to extend it as he and his family await documents to move to a third country.
"We are very worried. We cannot go back to Afghanistan," Afghan said. "If we go back to Afghanistan, [the Taliban] will kill us -- 100 percent."
Pakistan has been a popular refuge for Afghans for decades, beginning during the 1979-89 Soviet occupation. Others fled fighting during the ensuing Afghan civil war and the Taliban's first stint in power from 1996 to 2001. Millions of Afghans returned to their homeland following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban from power.
Some 3.7 million Afghans fleeing war, poverty, and political upheaval in their homeland currently reside in Pakistan, according to the United Nations, with Islamabad putting the number as high as 4.4 million.
Officials in Islamabad have said that about 1.4 million Afghans possess documents allowing them to legally stay in Pakistan and that the order for undocumented immigrants to leave affects 1.7 million people.
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban has previously criticized the move to remove undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, saying they are being punished for tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.
On November 1, the Taliban called on the Pakistani government to give undocumented Afghans more time to leave as large numbers of evacuees created bottlenecks at the Pakistan-Afghan border.
While thanking Pakistan and other countries that have harbored Afghans over years of conflict in Afghanistan, the Taliban asked Islamabad "to not forcibly deport Afghans with little notice, but give them time to prepare."
Mohammad Zaman, an Afghan national who spoke to Radio Azadi at the Torkham border crossing on November 1, said the large group his family traveled with struggled to prepare for the evacuation.
"More than 30 families came with us. They are people who had left their country due to poverty. They are people who could not find a loaf of bread, so they left the country and came [to Pakistan]," Zaman said. "Instead of supporting us, Pakistan gave us a very short deadline. The deadline was so short that we couldn't even wrap up our businesses."
An Afghan national who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity following his arrival in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar Province expressed hope that he and his children would be treated fairly by the Taliban.
"I swear by God, I have neither a place to live in nor a piece of land," the man said, adding that he and his family had moved to Pakistan in search of work. "I ask the Taliban to provide us with shelter, at least a tent to live in.... Here, we may die of hunger."
On November 1, Afghanistan's state news agency, Bakhtar, which is under Taliban control, said the Taliban government had dedicated 2 billion Afghanis (about $27 million) to provide returnees "with basic needs."
With reporting by Reuters
Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan As Mass Deportation Deadline Looms
Afghan refugees in Pakistan flooded across the border to return home on October 31, a day ahead of a deportation deadline. Pakistani authorities have ordered an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees to leave voluntarily or face deportation. But many of them say they will face grave danger from the Taliban.
UN Experts Urge Taliban To Free Two Women's Rights Defenders In Afghanistan
UN experts have demanded the Taliban immediately release two women's rights defenders who have been in detention for more than a month. The Taliban has barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures imposed after the militants took power in 2021. UN experts, including the special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, described the release of Neda Parwan and Zholia Parsi and family members as an urgent matter. They have not been granted legal representation, charged with a crime, or brought before a court.
As Deadline Approaches, Forced Expulsions Of Afghans From Pakistan Gather Momentum
Thousands of Afghans crossed into their homeland from neighboring Pakistan along two major border crossings on October 31 as just hours before a deadline from Islamabad to leave the country or be deported.
Islamabad set November 1 for expelling more than 1.7 million undocumented foreigners, most of whom are Afghans, as part of an anti-migrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups and the United Nations who have called on the Pakistani government to give the migrants time to register.
“Our preparations are complete,” Irshad Mohmand, a Pakistani official overseeing the expulsions along the Torkham border crossing, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
Torkham connects western Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province with the eastern Afghan province of Jalalabad along the historic Khyber Pass. Afghanistan and Pakistan share a 2,610-kilometer border.
Mohmand said that Afghans will be allowed into their country after undergoing a registration process in which their fingerprints and biodata will be collected. Authorities in Torkham have so far seen the return of more than 4,000 Afghan families into their country.
They are leaving after the Pakistani Interior Ministry announced on October 3 that all undocumented immigrants in Pakistan had to leave the country within 28 days.
As a result, about 60,000 Afghans had left Pakistan by October 27, according to the United Nations. Many of them cited a fear of arrest in Pakistan as the main reason for going back.
"We'd live here our whole lives if they didn't send us back," Muhammad Rahim, a 35-year-old Afghan, told Reuters.
Like hundreds of thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan, Rahim was born in the country’s southern port city of Karachi. He married a Pakistani woman and raised his children in the port city but still has no Pakistani identity documents.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) slammed Islamabad's deadline saying it has resulted in significant threats and abuse of Afghans living in the country.
“Pakistan’s announced deadline for Afghans to return has led to detentions, beatings, and extortion, leaving thousands of Afghans in fear over their future,” said Fereshta Abbasi, HRW’s Afghanistan researcher.
“The situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous for many who fled, and deportation will expose them to significant security risks, including threats to their lives and well-being.”
Pakistan has accused the Taliban militants in power in Kabul of turning a blind eye to Pakistani insurgents who cross the border into Afghanistan to seek shelter before returning to stage attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban deny the accusations.
Meanwhile, Afghans who fled to Pakistan in hopes of forging a better and safer life, have gotten caught in the middle.
Traders, truck drivers, and political activists launched a sit-in 11 days ago in the border town of Chaman, which links the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan to the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.
The group are demanding that Islamabad rescind its decision to forcefully deport Afghans and end all free travel to Afghanistan as part of its drive to enforce strict border control.
Visa-free travel is vital for cross-border trade in Chaman and other communities across the long Durand Line border between the two countries. During the past century members of some border communities were entitled to cross the border freely.
Separately, Aurat March, a Pakistani women's rights movement, staged protests on October 29 against the forced deportations in several Pakistani cities.
“If we return to Afghanistan, we will be in great danger,” said Asma Riffat, an Afghan woman living in Islamabad.
"We were threatened by the Taliban in Pakistan, and now we are facing new dangers in Afghanistan."
Since returning to power, the hard-line Islamist Taliban has banned women and teenage girls from education in Afghanistan. It has also banned them from employment in most sectors and discouraged them from leaving their homes.
Sharp Increase In Afghans Leaving Pakistan Due To Migrant Crackdown, UN Says
UN agencies have reported a sharp increase in Afghans returning home since Pakistan launched a crackdown on people living in the country illegally. They urged Pakistan to suspend the policy before it was too late to avoid a “human rights catastrophe.” Pakistan earlier this month said it will arrest and deport undocumented or unregistered foreigners after October 31. Two provinces bordering Afghanistan have set up deportation centers. The government says the campaign is not aimed at a particular nationality, but it mostly affects Afghans who make up the bulk of foreigners living in the country.
- By dpa
Another Earthquake Hits Western Afghanistan Disaster Zone
Another earthquake has hit western Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), weeks after a series of deadly quakes rocked the area. The quake on the morning of October 28 had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometers, the USGS posted on its website. There were no immediate reports of any damages or casualties. Earlier in October, a series of quakes with magnitudes of up to 6.3 rocked Afghanistan's western province of Herat. According to the United Nations, the quakes killed around 1,500 people and injured nearly 2,000 others.
Serbian Police Detain Six After Deadly Shooting Between Migrants Near Hungarian Border
Serbian police have arrested six people and seized automatic weapons after a shooting between migrants near the country's tense border with Hungary killed three people and injured one. Police said late on October 27 that they had detained four Afghan and two Turkish nationals suspected of unlawful possession of guns and explosives. It was not immediately clear whether they would be charged with the shooting as well. The suspected clash between groups of migrants happened early on October 27 in abandoned farming warehouses near the village of Horgos.
Rights Groups, Officials Urge Taliban To Continue Releasing Activists After Wesa Freed
Leading rights campaigners and Western officials have welcomed the release of Afghan education activist Matiullah Wesa after over seven months in Taliban custody, using the occasion to call for the release of the rest of the human rights defenders the militants have detained.
Wesa, who has campaigned for the education of girls and repeatedly called on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to reverse its bans on female education, was released earlier this week after spending 215 days in Taliban custody on charges he and his family had denied.
“I welcome the release of Matiullah Wesa and call for the immediate & unconditional release of all #Afghanistan human rights defenders who are arbitrarily detained for standing up for their own rights & the human rights of others,” Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He included links to detained activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi.
The 30-year-old Wesa has campaigned for access to education for girls in Afghanistan through the independent volunteer education advocacy group PenPath, which he launched 14 years ago.
But since the Islamist Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government, it has deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls.
Wesa’s organization frequently held events in remote rural areas that called on the Taliban to reopen schools for teenage girls, which were closed soon after the hard-line Islamist group seized power.
Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, said that Wesa “should never have been detained for standing up for the rights of Afghan girls to an education.”
The UN declared such arrests “deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations.”
Writing on X, Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, said he echoed comments by his colleagues welcoming Wesa’s release.
Wesa was detained in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on March 28 and charged with “inciting enmity against the regime.” His brother Attaullah Wesa told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on October 26 that the activist had been sentenced to seven months imprisonment “because of false claims.”
The South Asia office of the global rights watchdog Amnesty International (AI) said Wesa should “never have been jailed for promoting girls' right to education.”
Samira Hamidi, a South Asia campaigner for AI, said Wesa’s release was “truly good news,” but she also called for the release of other Afghan activists detained by the Taliban.
Earlier this week, a women’s rights group in Kabul said that one of its members, Munizha Siddiqi, had spent a month in the Taliban detention on unknown charges.
Parwani and Parsi, meanwhile, have been in Taliban custody since September 19, and Rasul Abdi Parsi, a former Herat University professor who had written Facebook posts critical of authorities, was detained around the same time as Wesa.
Upon seizing power, the Taliban gave assurances that it would not return to the infamously brutal rule it employed while first in power from 1996 to 2001.
Since the takeover, the group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. Women are also required to observe a strict Islamic dress code and are required to travel with male guardians. They have been deprived of leisure and banned from parks and public baths in policies rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
- By Frud Bezhan
The Azadi Briefing: Afghan Taliban Bans Fighters From Waging 'Jihad' In Pakistan
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe for free, click here.
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Afghan Taliban has issued a fatwa, or Islamic decree, banning its fighters from launching attacks in neighboring Pakistan.
That is according to the Taliban’s top diplomat in Islamabad, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, who told Pakistan’s Geo News that waging violence in "Pakistan is not jihad," or holy war.
Shakir did not say when and by whom the fatwa was issued.
“I want to make it clear: No attacks will be launched from Afghanistan on Pakistan,” Shakir said on October 25.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief Taliban spokesman, said in August that the group had issued a fatwa that banned its fighters from waging violence outside Afghanistan, without specifically mentioning Pakistan.
The Taliban defined its 19-year insurgency against the U.S.-backed Afghan government and international forces as a jihad against “infidels” and “occupiers.”
Why It's Important: The fatwa appears to be aimed at the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- an extremist group that has close ideological and organizational ties with the Afghan Taliban.
The TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has intensified its insurgency against Islamabad since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.
Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of harboring the TTP and carried out cross-border attacks targeting TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan.
The fatwa also appears to be a response to growing reports that some Afghan Taliban fighters have joined the TTP’s insurgency.
Pakistani officials have said that Afghans have been involved in recent militant attacks in the South Asian country of some 240 million.
What's Next: The Afghan Taliban’s alleged sheltering of the TTP has soured its relations with Pakistan, its longtime ally.
The fatwa suggests that the Afghan militants are keen on mending ties with Islamabad. Recent tensions have led to costly border closures and deadly clashes.
In June, the Afghan Taliban relocated TTP fighters and their families away from the border with Pakistan to other areas of Afghanistan, a move intended to placate Islamabad.
What To Keep An Eye On
A young Afghan man has committed suicide in a refugee camp in Indonesia. Aqil Ali, 28, hanged himself in a camp in the city of Tanjung Pinang on October 22.
Hossein Azizi, Ali’s friend, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that he was in a “bad mental state” for weeks. “We found him hanging from a tree near the volleyball court in the camp,” he said.
Ali’s body was laid to rest on October 24. He had been in Indonesia since 2014.
Why It's Important: Ali’s death has highlighted the plight of the over 7,000 Afghan refugees stranded in Indonesia.
Many Afghans saw Indonesia as a short-term stopover en route to Australia. But in 2013 the authorities in Canberra began refusing entry to boats carrying refugees and sent them back to the Southeast Asian nation.
Indonesia is one of the world's least desirable places for refugees. Jakarta is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees or the related 1967 protocol intended to eliminate restrictions on who can be considered a refugee.
Indonesia also has no asylum law of its own and delegates its responsibility to determine who gets refugee protection and finds solutions to the issue to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The result is that thousands of Afghan refugees are living in limbo in the archipelago, some for more than a decade, with no livelihood or security.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Frud Bezhan
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe for free here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Kabul Blast
The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for an explosion in a Shi'ite neighborhood of Kabul that killed four people on October 26. The group claimed on its Telegram channel on October 27 that it had placed a parcel bomb “in a room where Shi’ites gather” in the Afghan capital's Dasht-e-Barchi area. Islamic State, which considers Shi’ites heretics, has carried out several deadly attacks in the same neighborhood in recent years, targeting schools, mosques, and gyms. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Detained Afghan Education Activist Released, Family Says
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have released education activist Matiullah Wesa after holding him in custody for more than seven months, his family announced. Wesa, the founder of the PenPath nongovernmental organization, had campaigned for girls’ access to education. He was arrested in Kabul in March by the Taliban-led government and accused of “inciting enmity against the regime.” There has been no official announcement about Wesa’s release. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Afghan Refugees Return Home Amid Pakistan's 'Final Warning' Before Arrest, Deportation
Pakistan has issued what it called a final warning to Afghan nationals to leave the country before November 1. Pakistan has said 1.7 million people who do not have documents entitling them to stay must leave voluntarily or face possible deportation.
Podcast: Can China Learn To Live With The Taliban?
Listen and follow Talking China In Eurasia
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | YouTube
Only hours after Taliban forces swept into Kabul in August 2021 and ousted the Afghan government, Beijing said it was ready to step in and help the country get back on its feet. Beijing has a tangled history with the Taliban that stretches back decades, but the group's return to power once again resurfaced questions about whether they can be a reliable partner for China.
Beijing was already courting the group before the chaotic U.S. withdrawal and has long had an eye on Afghanistan’s vast mineral wealth. But what do China and the Taliban actually want from each other? And can they deliver?
On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish is joined by Ali Latifi, the Kabul-based Asia editor for the New Humanitarian, for an on-the-ground look at where Chinese business stands after two years of Taliban rule. Later in the program, the German Marshall Fund’s Andrew Small breaks down Beijing’s complicated history with the group and what it might tell us about China and the Taliban’s future together.
Listen to the full episode here:
Background Reading:
- A Year After Taliban Takeover, What Are China's Plans For Afghanistan?
- Taliban 'Removing' Uyghur Militants From Afghanistan's Border With China
- China Prepares For A New Era In South Asia After Taliban Takeover
- Subscribe to RFE/RL’s China In Eurasia newsletter
- Listen to past episodes of Talking China In Eurasia
Afghan Women's Rights Group Reveals Another Member Has Spent A Month In Detention
A women's rights group in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, said on October 24 that one of its members has spent a month in detention on unknown charges, the latest sign of a severe crackdown by the ruling Taliban militants on activists fighting against official restrictions on almost every aspect of their lives.
Munizha Siddiqi was arrested on September 24, the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women said, becoming the third member of the group to be detained. The report of her detention comes after the detentions of Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi, also members of the group, who were arrested on September 19.
“Their only crime is seeking justice against the draconian Taliban policies," Laila Baseem, a group member, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
The Islamist Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government and have deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls.
Last month, the UN rights chief, Volker Turk, accused the Taliban of a "shocking level of oppression" of women and girls and said human rights in the country were in a state of collapse.
Hundreds of Afghan women have been detained by the Taliban and Baseem said that, while the detention of some of her colleagues came to light recently, others have been languishing in prison without being noticed.
“Some time ago, the Taliban arrested approximately eight girls, and some of them have not been in contact with their families,” Baseem said, adding that the families of some detained or disappeared activists are reluctant to make their ordeal public because they fear attracting attention.
The Taliban didn't respond to repeated Radio Azadi requests to talk about the arrests of Afghan women activists and its hard-line government has refused to confirm their detention.
Upon seizing power, the Taliban gave assurances that it would not return to the infamously brutal rule it employed while first in power from 1996 to 2001.
Since the takeover, the group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. Women are also required to observe a strict Islamic dress code and are required to travel with male guardians. They have been deprived of leisure and banned from parks and public baths in policies rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
In its latest report on human rights in the country, the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the Taliban restrictions against women are becoming increasingly worse.
“The de facto authorities continue to arrest human rights defenders, particularly women's rights activists and media workers, on unknown grounds,” the report noted.
Writing by RFE/RL's Abubakar Siddique
- By RFE/RL
U.S. Watchdog Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Benefiting From UN Aid Programs
A recently published report by a U.S. government watchdog for assistance to Afghanistan says the unrecognized Taliban regime is reaping economic benefits through poorly monitored international aid, which it views as a "revenue stream."
The latest quarterly report by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), covering the period ending July 30, says the Taliban takes credit for and exercises control over most international assistance, "particularly aid from the UN." It adds that "the UN's continuing deference to the Taliban...has made the UN vulnerable to Taliban influence."
The de facto Taliban government seized control of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the U.S.-led international coalition in August 2021. It remains largely unrecognized by the international community and has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, particularly against women and girls. It has barred women from working for assistance organizations and has restricted the ability of such organizations to work in the education sector.
According to the SIGAR report, the United States "remains the largest donor to the Afghan people, having appropriated more than $2.35 billion since the Taliban takeover."
Citing a report written by the United States Institute for Peace at the request of USAID, the SIGAR report says the Taliban government has replaced civil servants in many key ministries with "Taliban loyalists" and has overseen "a wave of increasing encroachment" on the activity of NGOs.
The USIP wrote that "the Taliban appear to view the UN system as yet another revenue stream" and seek "means of profiting from engagement with the UN."
"According to multiple UN officials across different agencies," the SIGAR report states, "the Taliban have effectively infiltrated and influenced most UN-managed assistance programming."
The deputy spokesman for the Taliban, Bilal Karimi, denied the allegations in comments quoted by Afghanistan's Tolo news agency on October 21, saying they "are far from the truth."
"The Islamic emirate regulates all issues and affairs and everything that is going on in Afghanistan according to the principles and interests of its country," Karimi said.
Inspector-General John Sopko told Congress in April that "SIGAR could not guarantee that U.S. funding intended for impoverished Afghans was not falling into the hands of the Taliban."
Fresh Tremor Hits Afghanistan Amid Mounting Concerns Over Women, Funding
The western Afghan province of Herat was rocked by another earthquake overnight, sending many of the region's residents, already reeling from a series of major tremblors over the past two weeks, back into the streets.
The 4.4-magnitude event early on October 23 was the fifth major earthquake to hit the region since October 7, when a 6.3-magnitude quake killed more than 1,500 people and injured more than 2,100 others. Major aftershocks on October 11, 13, and 15 have caused additional damage and displaced more than 100,000 people.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed due to the earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving many people living in makeshift shelters or even among the rubble as cold weather moves in and landslides have been reported.
"It is a serious problem for the residents of Herat, as many spent another night on the streets after this tremor," Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a Taliban spokesman in Herat, told Radio Azadi after the October 23 earthquake, which followed a warning by aid agencies that women, the worst victims of the tremors, are finding it difficult to access international aid being offered to the victims and survivors.
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on October 23 that more than 80 tons of medical supplies arrived in Kabul a day earlier, including supplies for pregnant women and children who have fallen ill due to a lack of clean water.
"The medical supplies that arrived in Kabul today are a lifeline for thousands of children and families in need of immediate, life-saving assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes," said Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan.
The earthquakes are some of the worst to hit the country, already suffering from multiple humanitarian crises brought on by drought and poverty, in more than 25 years.
Exacerbating the difficulties for women -- around 60 percent of the dead are said to be women -- are the policies of the Taliban rulers, who since returning to power in August 2021 have restricted access to education, employment, and public life for females.
The UN said in a report on October 21 that women were struggling to obtain humanitarian aid without male relatives or identity documents. The absence of female aid workers because of the Taliban's ban on Afghan women's employment by aid groups is also hampering their access to what they need to help survive the disasters.
"The earthquakes, when combined with the ongoing humanitarian and women's rights crisis, have made the situation not only difficult for women and girls, but deadly," Alison Davidian, the UN special representative for women in Afghanistan, told the Associated Press.
"When natural disasters strike, women and girls are impacted most and often considered least in crisis response and recovery," she added.
Last week, the UN's World Food Program (WFP) appealed for $19 million to provide emergency food aid to 100,000 in Herat.
"We are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program," said Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of the WFP in Afghanistan.
Earlier this year, the WFP reduced food aid to millions of Afghans because of massive funding shortfalls.
The Azadi Briefing: Calls Grow Louder For Pakistan To Stop Mass Deportation Of Undocumented Afghans
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
A growing chorus of governments, human rights groups, and NGOs have urged Pakistan to reverse its decision to forcibly deport over 1 million Afghans from the country.
Islamabad has said the estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants living in Pakistan must leave voluntarily or face deportation by November 1.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HCRP) became the latest organization to criticize the decision, saying it "amounts to forced repatriation, which is not recognized under international law."
In its October 18 statement, the HCRP said Pakistan's caretaker government lacked the legal mandate to order the mass expulsions.
Around 3.7 million Afghans live in Pakistan, according to the United Nations, including some 700,000 people who arrived after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Why It's Important: Rights groups have said the mass deportations will put Afghans at great risk of retribution in their homeland.
Tens of thousands of Afghans who have applied for foreign visas or refugee relocation in the West remain stuck in Pakistan. Many of them are journalists, activists, and former interpreters who worked with international forces.
A group of former top U.S. officials and resettlement organizations on October 18 urged Pakistan to exempt them from deportation. "To deport them back to an environment where their lives would be in jeopardy runs counter to humanitarian principles and international accords," the open letter said.
Activists also say Pakistan's announcement has fueled growing abuse against Afghans, including harassment, assault, and arbitrary detention.
"Afghanistan is reeling from economic and human rights crises," Fereshta Abbasi, an Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Pakistani authorities should realize that this announcement has prompted the country's police to abuse refugees."
Last week, the United Nations said the "forced repatriation of Afghan nationals has the potential to result in severe human rights violations, including the separation of families and deportation of minors."
What's Next: Despite mounting criticism, Pakistan has been adamant that all "illegal" refugees and migrants must leave the country of some 240 million.
Pakistan's powerful military, which has an oversized role in the country's domestic and foreign affairs, said on October 17 that it backed the government's decision to "deport all illegal foreigners" and will "support and facilitate smooth, respectable, and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners."
It is unclear if Islamabad will be able to deport all undocumented Afghans by the November 1 deadline, given the complex logistics involved.
Over the years, Islamabad has expelled many Afghans, who are often blamed for insecurity and unemployment, and periodically threatens those who remain with mass expulsion.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban said it wants to formally join China's globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The Taliban Commerce Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters on October 19 that the group had "requested China to allow us to be a part" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a centerpiece of the BRI.
"China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan...we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper, and iron," Azizi told Reuters.
Azizi spoke a day after the end of the annual Belt and Road Forum, which Taliban representatives attended.
In May, Islamabad and Beijing announced that CPEC would be extended to Afghanistan.
Why It's Important: China has been cautious about expanding its relations with the Taliban government, which is under international sanctions and remains internationally unrecognized.
It is unclear if the Taliban's participation in the Belt and Road Forum, a key annual event in China, is a sign that Beijing is ramping up its engagement with Afghanistan.
Experts have said Beijing's primary concern in Afghanistan is the threat posed by members of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) -- an Uyghur extremist group that Beijing blames for unrest in its western province of Xinjiang.
The Taliban has been accused of sheltering Uyghur militants and done little to alleviate China's security concerns.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
/fb/dw
World Food Program Appeals For $19 Million To Provide Emergency Food In Quake-Hit Afghanistan
The United Nations' World Food Program has appealed for $19 million to provide emergency assistance to tens of thousands of people affected by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that has rocked western Afghanistan. Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, said it was helping survivors but it urgently needed more funding because "we are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program." The group said it was working to provide emergency food assistance to 100,000 people in the region.
'I'm Afraid': Afghan Migrants Complain Of Rising Harassment, Violence In Iran
For decades, millions of Afghans fleeing war, persecution, and poverty have sought refuge in neighboring Iran.
Now, many of them face deportation after Tehran recently vowed to expel the 5 million Afghans it said were living "illegally" in the Islamic republic.
Afghan refugees and migrants say the September 27 announcement has triggered a surge in abuse against members of the sizeable Afghan community in Iran, including harassment and assault.
On October 6, a video posted on social media appeared to show a group of Iranian men and boys armed with sticks attacking the homes of Afghans in the northern city of Ghazvin. The authorities said 19 of the alleged attackers were arrested.
Other videos released in recent weeks, which RFE/RL was unable to verify, purportedly show groups of Iranian civilians beating up Afghans.
"We are worried that the situation in Iran has turned very hostile against Afghans," Parwana, an Afghan refugee who lives with her family in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "They are throwing stones at the windows of houses where Afghans live. They shout, 'Afghans should leave our country and return to their homeland,'" added Parwana, who only gave her first name.
Sweta, another refugee who lives in the Iranian capital, says she has also observed a recent surge in the number of physical and verbal attacks against Afghans. "I witnessed Iranians beating young Afghan boys publicly even when they hadn't done anything wrong," Sweta, who also only gave her first name, told Radio Azadi.
History Of Abuse
For years, human rights groups have documented widespread violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in deportation camps, forced labor, and forced separation of families.
Mired in an economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation and rising food prices, Iran has often expressed alarm at the number of undocumented Afghans on its soil. Officials have often blamed Afghans for insecurity and unemployment in Iran.
Tehran has also complained that it has received little financial help from the international community, despite hosting millions of Afghans since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Iran's plans to deport undocumented Afghans also come amid its worsening ties with Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Taliban militants have engaged in deadly clashes with Iranian border guards in recent months amid a dispute over cross-border water resources.
In a statement released on October 14, some 500 Iranian activists urged the authorities "not to exploit the country's current problems and drag us into the abyss of racism and hatred."
"Let's not allow people to sow seeds of hatred, violence, discrimination, and xenophobia," it said.
An estimated 3.6 million Afghans have fled their homeland since the Taliban seized power in 2021, with many fleeing persecution and the devastating humanitarian and economic crises plaguing the war-torn country.
Around 70 percent of them have moved to Iran, according to the United Nations, although hundreds of thousands have been deported.
The United Nations has said that more than 3 million Afghans live in Iran. Out of them, around 1.3 million have visas or refugee status. Tehran has claimed that a significantly higher number of Afghans live in the country.
Last week, Tehran said more than 1 million Afghan refugees registered for new biometric cards, giving them access to banking services and SIM cards.
Deportations
Iran has intensified the deportations of Afghans since announcing its plan to expel all undocumented migrants.
Local Taliban officials in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimroz say that Tehran has deported over 150,000 Afghans in the past three months.
Afghans who were recently deported told Radio Azadi that they were mistreated and harassed by Iranian border guards. "They did not give us bread or water during the two days that they imprisoned us," said Abdul Salam, who illegally entered Iran two months ago and found a job as a laborer in the southeastern city of Zahedan.
"They held us in a room and then took us outside," he added. "They left us in the scorching sun from morning to evening. We couldn't get up. When we stood up, they kicked us in the back."
Afghans who still reside in Iran say they live in constant fear of deportation or violence.
"I'm afraid to leave my home because many Afghans have been subjected to beatings in the markets and on the streets," an Afghan refugee who requested anonymity due to fears of retribution told Radio Azadi.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Naqiba Barekzai of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Afghan Women Demand The Release Of Activists From Taliban Detention
In separate protests in Afghanistan and Germany, Afghan women rights activists have demanded the Taliban release two activists detained last month under unknown circumstances.
Nearly a dozen women activists in the northeastern province of Takhar on October 15 called on the Taliban to release women's rights activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi, whose detention on September 19 prompted a rebuke of the Taliban rulers by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a spate of "arbitrary arrests and detentions."
"We demand their release and [call on the international community] to recognize [the Taliban's policies toward women] as gender apartheid," said Parisa Mubarez, one of the activists in Takhar.
In addition to Parwani and Parsi's arrests, reports suggest the Taliban has also detained Parsi's son and husband.
They are among the hundreds of Afghan women detained by the Taliban since it returned to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of the U.S.-led international troops in August 2021.
Since then, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. These policies are rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Women opposing or protesting the Taliban's restrictive policies have faced its wrath.
"There is no information about whether these detained activists have access to health care and legal services,” Monse Mubarez, another of the women's rights activists, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on October 15.
“We are more worried about Zholya because even the place of her detention is unknown," she added.
Meanwhile, a hunger strike by Tamana Zaryab Paryani and other Afghan activists entered its 17th day in the German city of Cologne.
The group on October 15 also demanded the release of Afghan activists and pleaded with the international community to declare the Taliban's policies as gender apartheid.
“As a last resort, we are fighting through this sit-in protest,” said Zarmina Paryani, a sister of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. “This is a fight against the silence of human rights organizations."
Paryani launched a similar protest last month, which garnered some support from activists.
In the past two years, the Taliban has detained hundreds of women's rights activists, human rights campaigners, academics, and journalists.
In addition to Parwani and Zholya, the Taliban is currently holding journalist Morteza Behbodhi, Rasul Parsi, an academic, and education activist Matiullah Wesa.
On September 29, UNAMA expressed concern over the arrests and detentions of other individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion.
"Ongoing arrests and detentions of individuals simply for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion is deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations," UNAMA said.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
