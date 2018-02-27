Suspected IS Militants 'Stone Man To Death' In Eastern Afghanistan

A man has reportedly been stoned to death by Islamic State (IS) militants in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar Province.

An RFE/RL correspondent who obtained photos released by the militants reported that the stoning occurred in the Wazir Tangi area of Nangarhar.

The pictures from the scene show a purported IS member dressed in white apparently kissing the forehead of a blindfolded man before he is stoned to death.

In other pictures, people are gathered in a semicircle while the victim is laying on the ground with stones around the body. In yet another photo, the body is laid on a bed with people around him.

In a brief statement, the militant group said the married man, whose identity was not given, was stoned to death for extramarital sexual relations.

The statement does not say when the incident occurred or with whom the victim had had sexual relations.

There was no immediate comment from Afghan authorities, and the photos' authenticity could not be independently verified.