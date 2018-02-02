Afghan President Calls Pakistan 'Center Of The Taliban'

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called neighboring Pakistan the “center of the Taliban” and urged Islamabad to take action against the militant group.

In an address to the nation on February 2, Ghani said his country has provided Pakistani authorities with a “complete list” of insurgents.

“We are waiting for action. Talks and process are only words on paper. Afghanistan's people demand actions and clear actions,” he said.

Ghani’s comments come after a number of deadly attacks in the capital, including a massive January 27 suicide car bombing that killed more than 100 people and was claimed by the Taliban.

“Eleven suspects have been arrested and their roots have been identified. Their roots are known. The Taliban has claimed the responsibility, of course,” Ghani said, referring to the attack.

Islamabad denies harboring militant groups that carry out attacks in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, dozens of angry protesters gathered outside the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, chanting slogans such as "Death to Pakistan" and burning flags of the country.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan and Tolonews