More Than 20 Afghan Police Reported Killed In Taliban Attacks

An Afghan official says Taliban fighters have stormed several security posts in the southern province of Kandahar, killing a total of 22 police officers.

Provincial police spokesman Matiullah Helal said on November 14 that at least 15 officers were also wounded when the militants stormed 15 security posts in the Maywand and Zhari districts overnight.

Helal said that some gunbattles between the attackers and security forces continued until the morning.

He said 45 militants were killed and 35 other injured in the fighting.

Another police official, Zia Durrani, said none of the checkpoints was captured in the attacks.

"Our forces resisted until they received reinforcements and air support," Zia Durrani said. "The Taliban were defeated."

Khalid Pashtun, a member of parliament from the region, was quoted as saying that as many as 37 police officers were killed in the fighting.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the group claimed responsibility for the assaults, which come as the Western-backed government in Kabul is struggling to beat back insurgents in the wake of the exit of most NATO forces in 2014.

On November 13, an Afghan official said militants attacked a police checkpoint in the western province of Farah, killing eight police officers.

