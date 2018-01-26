Six Afghan Children, One Adult Killed By Rocket

Afghan officials say six children and an adult civilian were killed when a rocket hit their home in Ghazni Province on January 26.

State authorities and Taliban militants blamed each other for the deaths.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the rocket was fired by the Taliban after security forces launched an operation against the militant group in the Qara Baghi area, south of the provincial capital.

"The children were between 1 and 12 years old,” Noori said. He said that one adult was killed and three other people were injured.

Police in the province southwest of Kabul also said that the rocket was fired by the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, denied it. He said the militants did not fire the rocket and accused the government of killing the civilians in an air strike.

Noori said the Afghan Air Force killed 20 Taliban fighters but no civilians.

