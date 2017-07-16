Afghan Forces Recapture Southern District From Taliban

Afghan troops have recaptured a district from Taliban militants in the volatile southern province of Helmand, a government official said.

A large-scale operation to retake Helmand's Nawa district began early on July 15 with Afghan troops moving in from three different directions as international forces provided air support, Omar Zowak, the provincial governor’s spokesman said.

Zowak said security forces seized the district center and other key areas in Nawa, which was overrun by the Taliban nine months ago.

According to Zowak, at least 12 Taliban militants were killed and two Afghan policemen were wounded in the operation in Nawa, some 15 kilometers south of the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

The Taliban has a strong presence in Helmand.

Earlier in July, a U.S. soldier was killed and two others were wounded in a suspected Taliban attack in Nawa.

U.S. military officials said the soldiers had been conducting an operation with partnered Afghan security forces when they came under fire.

About 13,000 U.S. and allied troops in a NATO-led force are deployed in Afghanistan.

With reporting by khaama.com, tolonews.com