Afghan Religious Official Killed By Suicide Bomber

A suicide bomber has killed two people in eastern Afghanistan, including the local head of the Ministry of Haj and Religious Affairs.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the March 7 bombing in Nangarhar Province’s capital, Jalalabad, through its Amaq news agency.

Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar Province’s governor, said 10 people were also wounded in the blast.

Khogyani said the attacker was on foot and apparently targeted the slain local religious affairs official, Abdul Zahir Haqqani.

"He was coming off a bridge when the attacker approached him and blew himself up close to his car," he added.

Both the Taliban and rival militants from a branch of the so-called Islamic State are active in Nangarhar Province, which borders Pakistan, and regularly attack local officials and security forces.

On March 6, at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a bomb attached to a fuel truck exploded in the province, officials said.

No group claimed responsibility for that attack.

