Taliban Attack In Eastern Afghanistan 'Kills Four Police'

A Taliban attack has killed four local police officers and wounded seven in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni Province, a local official said.

The attack occurred on April 2, with the insurgents targeting a security post belonging to the local police force in the district of Jaghatu, said Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Noori said the gunbattle lasted for hours and that the Taliban used artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

An Islamic State suicide bombing targeted a voter-registration center in Kabul on April 22, killing 57 people.

On April 23, Taliban attacks in western Afghanistan killed 18 soldiers and policemen.

Based on reporting by AP and Tolo News