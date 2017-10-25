Taliban Storms Afghan Army Post, Kills 9 Soldiers

An Afghan official says militants have stormed a security post in the western province of Farah, killing nine soldiers and wounding four others.

Provincial spokesman Naser Mehri said that the attack was launched late on October 24 and triggered a three-hour gunbattle.

Afghan war planes were deployed and 17 Taliban fighters were killed, Mehri added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as the Western-backed government in Kabul is struggling to beat back insurgents in the wake of the exit of most NATO forces in 2014.

In the western Herat Province, provincial governor spokesman Jailni Farhad told RFE/RL that an October 24 air strike inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban militants.

The strike was carried out in the Chest Sharif district where the insurgents had gathered for a meeting, he said.

Farhad could not provide further details about the incident, and the Taliban has not commented on the air strike.

With AP, dpa, and Pajhwok