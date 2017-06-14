UN Chief Makes Surprise Visit To Kabul

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Afghanistan's capital on a surprise visit.

"Just landed in Kabul for talks with government and people," Guterres wrote on Twitter on June 14.

The UN "stands with Afghanistan at a time of violence and suffering," he added.

Guterres's visit comes after a truck bombing killed more than 150 people in Kabul on May 31 in the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since the ouster of the Taliban following the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.

The UN secretary-general arrived in Kabul following a Central Asian tour during which he visited Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

UN Undersecretary-General Jan Kubis traveled to Kabul earlier this week "in the interest of completing a Security Council-requested strategic review" of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and its work, UNAMA said.