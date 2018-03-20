Top U.S. Military Officer Visits Afghanistan To Review Campaign

U.S. General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Afghanistan to evaluate the military campaign there.

The visit by Dunford, the top U.S. military officer, follows a two-day stop in the country by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis last week amid a renewed effort to get the Taliban militants to open talks with the Afghan government.

Bolstering that effort is an increased U.S. military campaign aimed at ensuring Afghan troops make progress against the Taliban and other insurgents in the fighting season this spring.

Dunford said on March 19 he wanted to understand the goals for the coming months so the U.S.-led coalition can develop ways to measure progress in the fight.

Dunford is traveling with a large team, including senior officials who specialize in intelligence, strategy, and logistics.

With reporting by AP and Tolo News