Three U.S. Soldiers Killed By Afghan Commando

U.S. officials have confirmed that three U.S. soldiers were killed in Afghanistan on June 10.

Afghan officials say the U.S. soldiers were killed when an Afghan Army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan.

Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, said two other U.S. soldiers were wounded by the attack in the province’s Achin district.

He said the U.S. soldiers had been fighting alongside Afghan forces against Islamic State militants when the Afghan soldier turned on the U.S. troops.

Khogyani said the Afghan soldier was killed after the attack.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a Taliban fighter who had infiltrated the Afghan security forces.

Western officials say most such attacks stem from personal grudges and cultural misunderstandings rather than insurgent plots.

The U.S. military said in a statement that it was "aware of an incident in eastern Afghanistan," and would "release more information when appropriate."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on June 10 that President Donald Trump had been briefed by his national security team "on the events occurring in Afghanistan."

