U.S. Strike Kills IS Media Head In Eastern Afghanistan

A U.S. air strike in Afghanistan's eastern Nangahar Province killed the Islamic State (IS) extremist group's director of media, U.S. forces have said.

The June 3 air strike, which targeted a major militant hub in the province's Achin district, cut the extremist group's communications and connections to IS in Syria, a U.S. statement said on June 16.

Jawad Khan's death "will disrupt the [IS] network, degrade their recruitment process, and hinder their attempts to conduct international operations," General John Nicholson, commander of the U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in the statement.

Afghan and U.S. forces have been fighting IS militants in Nangarhar since January 2015. The province is the main foothold of the IS affiliate, which is loyal to the central leadership in Iraq and Syria.

In April, the U.S. dropped a massive bomb on IS positions in Nangarhar Province, killing more than 90 militants, according to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

