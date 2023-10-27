Afghanistan
Rights Groups, Officials Urge Taliban To Continue Releasing Activists After Wesa Freed
Leading rights campaigners and Western officials have welcomed the release of Afghan education activist Matiullah Wesa after over seven months in Taliban custody, using the occasion to call for the release of the rest of the human rights defenders the militants have detained.
Wesa, who has campaigned for the education of girls and repeatedly called on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to reverse its bans on female education, was released earlier this week after spending 215 days in Taliban custody on charges he and his family had denied.
“I welcome the release of Matiullah Wesa and call for the immediate & unconditional release of all #Afghanistan human rights defenders who are arbitrarily detained for standing up for their own rights & the human rights of others,” Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He included links to detained activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi.
The 30-year-old Wesa has campaigned for access to education for girls in Afghanistan through the independent volunteer education advocacy group PenPath, which he launched 14 years ago.
But since the Islamist Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government, it has deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls.
Wesa’s organization frequently held events in remote rural areas that called on the Taliban to reopen schools for teenage girls, which were closed soon after the hard-line Islamist group seized power.
Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, said that Wesa “should never have been detained for standing up for the rights of Afghan girls to an education.”
The UN declared such arrests “deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations.”
Writing on X, Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, said he echoed comments by his colleagues welcoming Wesa’s release.
Wesa was detained in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on March 28 and charged with “inciting enmity against the regime.” His brother Attaullah Wesa told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on October 26 that the activist had been sentenced to seven months imprisonment “because of false claims.”
The South Asia office of the global rights watchdog Amnesty International (AI) said Wesa should “never have been jailed for promoting girls' right to education.”
Samira Hamidi, a South Asia campaigner for AI, said Wesa’s release was “truly good news,” but she also called for the release of other Afghan activists detained by the Taliban.
Earlier this week, a women’s rights group in Kabul said that one of its members, Munizha Siddiqi, had spent a month in the Taliban detention on unknown charges.
Parwani and Parsi, meanwhile, have been in Taliban custody since September 19, and Rasul Abdi Parsi, a former Herat University professor who had written Facebook posts critical of authorities, was detained around the same time as Wesa.
Upon seizing power, the Taliban gave assurances that it would not return to the infamously brutal rule it employed while first in power from 1996 to 2001.
Since the takeover, the group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. Women are also required to observe a strict Islamic dress code and are required to travel with male guardians. They have been deprived of leisure and banned from parks and public baths in policies rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
The Azadi Briefing: Afghan Taliban Bans Fighters From Waging 'Jihad' In Pakistan
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Afghan Taliban has issued a fatwa, or Islamic decree, banning its fighters from launching attacks in neighboring Pakistan.
That is according to the Taliban’s top diplomat in Islamabad, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, who told Pakistan’s Geo News that waging violence in "Pakistan is not jihad," or holy war.
Shakir did not say when and by whom the fatwa was issued.
“I want to make it clear: No attacks will be launched from Afghanistan on Pakistan,” Shakir said on October 25.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief Taliban spokesman, said in August that the group had issued a fatwa that banned its fighters from waging violence outside Afghanistan, without specifically mentioning Pakistan.
The Taliban defined its 19-year insurgency against the U.S.-backed Afghan government and international forces as a jihad against “infidels” and “occupiers.”
Why It's Important: The fatwa appears to be aimed at the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- an extremist group that has close ideological and organizational ties with the Afghan Taliban.
The TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has intensified its insurgency against Islamabad since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.
Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of harboring the TTP and carried out cross-border attacks targeting TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan.
The fatwa also appears to be a response to growing reports that some Afghan Taliban fighters have joined the TTP’s insurgency.
Pakistani officials have said that Afghans have been involved in recent militant attacks in the South Asian country of some 240 million.
What's Next: The Afghan Taliban’s alleged sheltering of the TTP has soured its relations with Pakistan, its longtime ally.
The fatwa suggests that the Afghan militants are keen on mending ties with Islamabad. Recent tensions have led to costly border closures and deadly clashes.
In June, the Afghan Taliban relocated TTP fighters and their families away from the border with Pakistan to other areas of Afghanistan, a move intended to placate Islamabad.
What To Keep An Eye On
A young Afghan man has committed suicide in a refugee camp in Indonesia. Aqil Ali, 28, hanged himself in a camp in the city of Tanjung Pinang on October 22.
Hossein Azizi, Ali’s friend, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that he was in a “bad mental state” for weeks. “We found him hanging from a tree near the volleyball court in the camp,” he said.
Ali’s body was laid to rest on October 24. He had been in Indonesia since 2014.
Why It's Important: Ali’s death has highlighted the plight of the over 7,000 Afghan refugees stranded in Indonesia.
Many Afghans saw Indonesia as a short-term stopover en route to Australia. But in 2013 the authorities in Canberra began refusing entry to boats carrying refugees and sent them back to the Southeast Asian nation.
Indonesia is one of the world's least desirable places for refugees. Jakarta is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees or the related 1967 protocol intended to eliminate restrictions on who can be considered a refugee.
Indonesia also has no asylum law of its own and delegates its responsibility to determine who gets refugee protection and finds solutions to the issue to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The result is that thousands of Afghan refugees are living in limbo in the archipelago, some for more than a decade, with no livelihood or security.
At Least Two Killed, Several Injured By Blast In Shi'ite Neighborhood Of Kabul
An explosion late on October 26 in a mostly Shi’ite neighborhood of Kabul claimed at least two lives and injured nine, a police spokesman said. According to eyewitnesses and pictures and videos published on social media, the explosion occurred in a sports club in the Dasht Barchi area of Kabul. The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known. Social media posts indicate that a fire broke out after the explosion. The Dasht Barchi area has been the scene of deadly explosions in the past two years that have been claimed by Islamic State.
Detained Afghan Education Activist Released, Family Says
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have released education activist Matiullah Wesa after holding him in custody for more than seven months, his family announced. Wesa, the founder of the PenPath nongovernmental organization, had campaigned for girls’ access to education. He was arrested in Kabul in March by the Taliban-led government and accused of “inciting enmity against the regime.” There has been no official announcement about Wesa’s release. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Afghan Refugees Return Home Amid Pakistan's 'Final Warning' Before Arrest, Deportation
Pakistan has issued what it called a final warning to Afghan nationals to leave the country before November 1. Pakistan has said 1.7 million people who do not have documents entitling them to stay must leave voluntarily or face possible deportation.
Podcast: Can China Learn To Live With The Taliban?
Only hours after Taliban forces swept into Kabul in August 2021 and ousted the Afghan government, Beijing said it was ready to step in and help the country get back on its feet. Beijing has a tangled history with the Taliban that stretches back decades, but the group's return to power once again resurfaced questions about whether they can be a reliable partner for China.
Beijing was already courting the group before the chaotic U.S. withdrawal and has long had an eye on Afghanistan’s vast mineral wealth. But what do China and the Taliban actually want from each other? And can they deliver?
On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish is joined by Ali Latifi, the Kabul-based Asia editor for the New Humanitarian, for an on-the-ground look at where Chinese business stands after two years of Taliban rule. Later in the program, the German Marshall Fund’s Andrew Small breaks down Beijing’s complicated history with the group and what it might tell us about China and the Taliban’s future together.
Listen to the full episode here:
Afghan Women's Rights Group Reveals Another Member Has Spent A Month In Detention
A women's rights group in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, said on October 24 that one of its members has spent a month in detention on unknown charges, the latest sign of a severe crackdown by the ruling Taliban militants on activists fighting against official restrictions on almost every aspect of their lives.
Munizha Siddiqi was arrested on September 24, the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women said, becoming the third member of the group to be detained. The report of her detention comes after the detentions of Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi, also members of the group, who were arrested on September 19.
“Their only crime is seeking justice against the draconian Taliban policies," Laila Baseem, a group member, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
The Islamist Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government and have deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls.
Last month, the UN rights chief, Volker Turk, accused the Taliban of a "shocking level of oppression" of women and girls and said human rights in the country were in a state of collapse.
Hundreds of Afghan women have been detained by the Taliban and Baseem said that, while the detention of some of her colleagues came to light recently, others have been languishing in prison without being noticed.
“Some time ago, the Taliban arrested approximately eight girls, and some of them have not been in contact with their families,” Baseem said, adding that the families of some detained or disappeared activists are reluctant to make their ordeal public because they fear attracting attention.
The Taliban didn't respond to repeated Radio Azadi requests to talk about the arrests of Afghan women activists and its hard-line government has refused to confirm their detention.
Upon seizing power, the Taliban gave assurances that it would not return to the infamously brutal rule it employed while first in power from 1996 to 2001.
Since the takeover, the group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. Women are also required to observe a strict Islamic dress code and are required to travel with male guardians. They have been deprived of leisure and banned from parks and public baths in policies rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
In its latest report on human rights in the country, the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the Taliban restrictions against women are becoming increasingly worse.
“The de facto authorities continue to arrest human rights defenders, particularly women's rights activists and media workers, on unknown grounds,” the report noted.
Writing by RFE/RL's Abubakar Siddique
U.S. Watchdog Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Benefiting From UN Aid Programs
A recently published report by a U.S. government watchdog for assistance to Afghanistan says the unrecognized Taliban regime is reaping economic benefits through poorly monitored international aid, which it views as a "revenue stream."
The latest quarterly report by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), covering the period ending July 30, says the Taliban takes credit for and exercises control over most international assistance, "particularly aid from the UN." It adds that "the UN's continuing deference to the Taliban...has made the UN vulnerable to Taliban influence."
The de facto Taliban government seized control of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the U.S.-led international coalition in August 2021. It remains largely unrecognized by the international community and has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, particularly against women and girls. It has barred women from working for assistance organizations and has restricted the ability of such organizations to work in the education sector.
According to the SIGAR report, the United States "remains the largest donor to the Afghan people, having appropriated more than $2.35 billion since the Taliban takeover."
Citing a report written by the United States Institute for Peace at the request of USAID, the SIGAR report says the Taliban government has replaced civil servants in many key ministries with "Taliban loyalists" and has overseen "a wave of increasing encroachment" on the activity of NGOs.
The USIP wrote that "the Taliban appear to view the UN system as yet another revenue stream" and seek "means of profiting from engagement with the UN."
"According to multiple UN officials across different agencies," the SIGAR report states, "the Taliban have effectively infiltrated and influenced most UN-managed assistance programming."
The deputy spokesman for the Taliban, Bilal Karimi, denied the allegations in comments quoted by Afghanistan's Tolo news agency on October 21, saying they "are far from the truth."
"The Islamic emirate regulates all issues and affairs and everything that is going on in Afghanistan according to the principles and interests of its country," Karimi said.
Inspector-General John Sopko told Congress in April that "SIGAR could not guarantee that U.S. funding intended for impoverished Afghans was not falling into the hands of the Taliban."
Fresh Tremor Hits Afghanistan Amid Mounting Concerns Over Women, Funding
The western Afghan province of Herat was rocked by another earthquake overnight, sending many of the region's residents, already reeling from a series of major tremblors over the past two weeks, back into the streets.
The 4.4-magnitude event early on October 23 was the fifth major earthquake to hit the region since October 7, when a 6.3-magnitude quake killed more than 1,500 people and injured more than 2,100 others. Major aftershocks on October 11, 13, and 15 have caused additional damage and displaced more than 100,000 people.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed due to the earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving many people living in makeshift shelters or even among the rubble as cold weather moves in and landslides have been reported.
"It is a serious problem for the residents of Herat, as many spent another night on the streets after this tremor," Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a Taliban spokesman in Herat, told Radio Azadi after the October 23 earthquake, which followed a warning by aid agencies that women, the worst victims of the tremors, are finding it difficult to access international aid being offered to the victims and survivors.
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on October 23 that more than 80 tons of medical supplies arrived in Kabul a day earlier, including supplies for pregnant women and children who have fallen ill due to a lack of clean water.
"The medical supplies that arrived in Kabul today are a lifeline for thousands of children and families in need of immediate, life-saving assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes," said Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan.
The earthquakes are some of the worst to hit the country, already suffering from multiple humanitarian crises brought on by drought and poverty, in more than 25 years.
Exacerbating the difficulties for women -- around 60 percent of the dead are said to be women -- are the policies of the Taliban rulers, who since returning to power in August 2021 have restricted access to education, employment, and public life for females.
The UN said in a report on October 21 that women were struggling to obtain humanitarian aid without male relatives or identity documents. The absence of female aid workers because of the Taliban's ban on Afghan women's employment by aid groups is also hampering their access to what they need to help survive the disasters.
"The earthquakes, when combined with the ongoing humanitarian and women's rights crisis, have made the situation not only difficult for women and girls, but deadly," Alison Davidian, the UN special representative for women in Afghanistan, told the Associated Press.
"When natural disasters strike, women and girls are impacted most and often considered least in crisis response and recovery," she added.
Last week, the UN's World Food Program (WFP) appealed for $19 million to provide emergency food aid to 100,000 in Herat.
"We are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program," said Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of the WFP in Afghanistan.
Earlier this year, the WFP reduced food aid to millions of Afghans because of massive funding shortfalls.
The Azadi Briefing: Calls Grow Louder For Pakistan To Stop Mass Deportation Of Undocumented Afghans
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
A growing chorus of governments, human rights groups, and NGOs have urged Pakistan to reverse its decision to forcibly deport over 1 million Afghans from the country.
Islamabad has said the estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants living in Pakistan must leave voluntarily or face deportation by November 1.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HCRP) became the latest organization to criticize the decision, saying it "amounts to forced repatriation, which is not recognized under international law."
In its October 18 statement, the HCRP said Pakistan's caretaker government lacked the legal mandate to order the mass expulsions.
Around 3.7 million Afghans live in Pakistan, according to the United Nations, including some 700,000 people who arrived after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Why It's Important: Rights groups have said the mass deportations will put Afghans at great risk of retribution in their homeland.
Tens of thousands of Afghans who have applied for foreign visas or refugee relocation in the West remain stuck in Pakistan. Many of them are journalists, activists, and former interpreters who worked with international forces.
A group of former top U.S. officials and resettlement organizations on October 18 urged Pakistan to exempt them from deportation. "To deport them back to an environment where their lives would be in jeopardy runs counter to humanitarian principles and international accords," the open letter said.
Activists also say Pakistan's announcement has fueled growing abuse against Afghans, including harassment, assault, and arbitrary detention.
"Afghanistan is reeling from economic and human rights crises," Fereshta Abbasi, an Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Pakistani authorities should realize that this announcement has prompted the country's police to abuse refugees."
Last week, the United Nations said the "forced repatriation of Afghan nationals has the potential to result in severe human rights violations, including the separation of families and deportation of minors."
What's Next: Despite mounting criticism, Pakistan has been adamant that all "illegal" refugees and migrants must leave the country of some 240 million.
Pakistan's powerful military, which has an oversized role in the country's domestic and foreign affairs, said on October 17 that it backed the government's decision to "deport all illegal foreigners" and will "support and facilitate smooth, respectable, and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners."
It is unclear if Islamabad will be able to deport all undocumented Afghans by the November 1 deadline, given the complex logistics involved.
Over the years, Islamabad has expelled many Afghans, who are often blamed for insecurity and unemployment, and periodically threatens those who remain with mass expulsion.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban said it wants to formally join China's globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The Taliban Commerce Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters on October 19 that the group had "requested China to allow us to be a part" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a centerpiece of the BRI.
"China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan...we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper, and iron," Azizi told Reuters.
Azizi spoke a day after the end of the annual Belt and Road Forum, which Taliban representatives attended.
In May, Islamabad and Beijing announced that CPEC would be extended to Afghanistan.
Why It's Important: China has been cautious about expanding its relations with the Taliban government, which is under international sanctions and remains internationally unrecognized.
It is unclear if the Taliban's participation in the Belt and Road Forum, a key annual event in China, is a sign that Beijing is ramping up its engagement with Afghanistan.
Experts have said Beijing's primary concern in Afghanistan is the threat posed by members of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) -- an Uyghur extremist group that Beijing blames for unrest in its western province of Xinjiang.
The Taliban has been accused of sheltering Uyghur militants and done little to alleviate China's security concerns.
World Food Program Appeals For $19 Million To Provide Emergency Food In Quake-Hit Afghanistan
The United Nations' World Food Program has appealed for $19 million to provide emergency assistance to tens of thousands of people affected by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that has rocked western Afghanistan. Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, said it was helping survivors but it urgently needed more funding because "we are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program." The group said it was working to provide emergency food assistance to 100,000 people in the region.
'I'm Afraid': Afghan Migrants Complain Of Rising Harassment, Violence In Iran
For decades, millions of Afghans fleeing war, persecution, and poverty have sought refuge in neighboring Iran.
Now, many of them face deportation after Tehran recently vowed to expel the 5 million Afghans it said were living "illegally" in the Islamic republic.
Afghan refugees and migrants say the September 27 announcement has triggered a surge in abuse against members of the sizeable Afghan community in Iran, including harassment and assault.
On October 6, a video posted on social media appeared to show a group of Iranian men and boys armed with sticks attacking the homes of Afghans in the northern city of Ghazvin. The authorities said 19 of the alleged attackers were arrested.
Other videos released in recent weeks, which RFE/RL was unable to verify, purportedly show groups of Iranian civilians beating up Afghans.
"We are worried that the situation in Iran has turned very hostile against Afghans," Parwana, an Afghan refugee who lives with her family in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "They are throwing stones at the windows of houses where Afghans live. They shout, 'Afghans should leave our country and return to their homeland,'" added Parwana, who only gave her first name.
Sweta, another refugee who lives in the Iranian capital, says she has also observed a recent surge in the number of physical and verbal attacks against Afghans. "I witnessed Iranians beating young Afghan boys publicly even when they hadn't done anything wrong," Sweta, who also only gave her first name, told Radio Azadi.
History Of Abuse
For years, human rights groups have documented widespread violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in deportation camps, forced labor, and forced separation of families.
Mired in an economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation and rising food prices, Iran has often expressed alarm at the number of undocumented Afghans on its soil. Officials have often blamed Afghans for insecurity and unemployment in Iran.
Tehran has also complained that it has received little financial help from the international community, despite hosting millions of Afghans since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Iran's plans to deport undocumented Afghans also come amid its worsening ties with Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Taliban militants have engaged in deadly clashes with Iranian border guards in recent months amid a dispute over cross-border water resources.
In a statement released on October 14, some 500 Iranian activists urged the authorities "not to exploit the country's current problems and drag us into the abyss of racism and hatred."
"Let's not allow people to sow seeds of hatred, violence, discrimination, and xenophobia," it said.
An estimated 3.6 million Afghans have fled their homeland since the Taliban seized power in 2021, with many fleeing persecution and the devastating humanitarian and economic crises plaguing the war-torn country.
Around 70 percent of them have moved to Iran, according to the United Nations, although hundreds of thousands have been deported.
The United Nations has said that more than 3 million Afghans live in Iran. Out of them, around 1.3 million have visas or refugee status. Tehran has claimed that a significantly higher number of Afghans live in the country.
Last week, Tehran said more than 1 million Afghan refugees registered for new biometric cards, giving them access to banking services and SIM cards.
Deportations
Iran has intensified the deportations of Afghans since announcing its plan to expel all undocumented migrants.
Local Taliban officials in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimroz say that Tehran has deported over 150,000 Afghans in the past three months.
Afghans who were recently deported told Radio Azadi that they were mistreated and harassed by Iranian border guards. "They did not give us bread or water during the two days that they imprisoned us," said Abdul Salam, who illegally entered Iran two months ago and found a job as a laborer in the southeastern city of Zahedan.
"They held us in a room and then took us outside," he added. "They left us in the scorching sun from morning to evening. We couldn't get up. When we stood up, they kicked us in the back."
Afghans who still reside in Iran say they live in constant fear of deportation or violence.
"I'm afraid to leave my home because many Afghans have been subjected to beatings in the markets and on the streets," an Afghan refugee who requested anonymity due to fears of retribution told Radio Azadi.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Naqiba Barekzai of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Afghan Women Demand The Release Of Activists From Taliban Detention
In separate protests in Afghanistan and Germany, Afghan women rights activists have demanded the Taliban release two activists detained last month under unknown circumstances.
Nearly a dozen women activists in the northeastern province of Takhar on October 15 called on the Taliban to release women's rights activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi, whose detention on September 19 prompted a rebuke of the Taliban rulers by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a spate of "arbitrary arrests and detentions."
"We demand their release and [call on the international community] to recognize [the Taliban's policies toward women] as gender apartheid," said Parisa Mubarez, one of the activists in Takhar.
In addition to Parwani and Parsi's arrests, reports suggest the Taliban has also detained Parsi's son and husband.
They are among the hundreds of Afghan women detained by the Taliban since it returned to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of the U.S.-led international troops in August 2021.
Since then, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. These policies are rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Women opposing or protesting the Taliban's restrictive policies have faced its wrath.
"There is no information about whether these detained activists have access to health care and legal services,” Monse Mubarez, another of the women's rights activists, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on October 15.
“We are more worried about Zholya because even the place of her detention is unknown," she added.
Meanwhile, a hunger strike by Tamana Zaryab Paryani and other Afghan activists entered its 17th day in the German city of Cologne.
The group on October 15 also demanded the release of Afghan activists and pleaded with the international community to declare the Taliban's policies as gender apartheid.
“As a last resort, we are fighting through this sit-in protest,” said Zarmina Paryani, a sister of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. “This is a fight against the silence of human rights organizations."
Paryani launched a similar protest last month, which garnered some support from activists.
In the past two years, the Taliban has detained hundreds of women's rights activists, human rights campaigners, academics, and journalists.
In addition to Parwani and Zholya, the Taliban is currently holding journalist Morteza Behbodhi, Rasul Parsi, an academic, and education activist Matiullah Wesa.
On September 29, UNAMA expressed concern over the arrests and detentions of other individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion.
"Ongoing arrests and detentions of individuals simply for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion is deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations," UNAMA said.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
One Dead, Scores Injured As Powerful Earthquakes Again Hit Western Afghanistan
At least one person has died and nearly 150 people were injured when four new earthquakes hit western Afghanistan after multiple earthquakes and aftershocks killed hundreds in the same region in just over a week.
The epicenter of the largest earthquake on the morning of October 15, measured as 6.3 magnitude, was just outside Herat, the capital of Herat Province, where deadly quakes on October 7 flattened entire villages.
A second earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the same region on October 15, and two smaller earthquakes were also reported.
The World Health Organization said that more than 120 people injured in the latest earthquakes had been hospitalized.
Tremors were also felt in neighboring Farah Province to the south, and schools were closed in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province, which borders Herat Province.
Residents of Herat Province, already reeling from the recent earthquakes that left many homeless, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi they were attempting to leave the area out of concerns of more earthquakes and aftershocks.
Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, 42, a Herat city resident who was heading to a hospital to donate blood, told the AP news agency that he had never seen such devastation.
"We have to help in any way possible," he said.
The epicenter of the first earthquake on October 7 was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has some 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
Taliban officials initially said that at least 2,000 people were killed due to the October 7 earthquakes before lowering the toll to around 1,000 on October 11.
The revised figures were released after another earthquake, this one measuring 6.3 magnitude and killing one and injuring 152, hit the region early on October 11.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed due to the earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving many people living in makeshift shelters or even among the rubble as cold weather moves in and landslides have been reported.
The October 7 earthquakes were reportedly the worst to hit the country, already suffering from multiple humanitarian crises brought on by drought and poverty, in more than 25 years.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Suicide Bombing At Mosque In Afghanistan
The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on October 13 that Taliban police said killed seven Shi'ite worshippers and wounded 15 others during Friday prayers.
The group issued a statement claiming responsibility after the bombing and saying the death toll was 50 with dozens more injured. Islamic State’s regional affiliate, Islamic State in Khorasan, has targeted Afghan minority Shi’a in many past large-scale attacks.
The attack on October 13 happened at the Imam Zaman mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan Province, according to the Taliban-led government's police command in the province.
WATCH: Footage of the aftermath of the bombing obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. (Warning: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
In a statement on October 14, the Shi’a Scholars' Council of Afghanistan demanded that the perpetrators be found and punished.
The statement said the Taliban should protect the security of religious and cultural centers in order to prevent similar incidents, which have escalated since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Naseer Ahmed Faiq, acting head of the Afghan UN mission, who has not been recognized by the UN, said on X, formerly Twitter, that the attack on civilians has no religious or humanitarian justification.
The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, condemned the attack, saying on X that dozens of Shi’ite worshippers were killed.
Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for the rights of Afghan women and girls, expressed her condolences to the victims’ families, saying on X that the attack was “a threat to the diversity that defines Afghanistan.”
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, also responded on X, posting a statement saying that it was investigating the incident and expressing “deep sorrow and condolences to all those killed and wounded.”
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the head of the High Council of National Reconciliation in the previous government, Abdullah Abdullah, said in separate statements that the bombing was against Islamic and human values and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
Taliban Police Say Seven Killed In Suicide Bombing Of Mosque In Afghanistan's Baghlan Province
Seven Shi'ite worshippers were killed and 15 wounded in an explosion that occurred during Friday prayers on October 13 in a Shi'ite mosque in Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan Province, according to the Taliban-led government's police command in the province.
The police command said in a statement sent to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that a suicide bomber carried out the attack at the Imam Zaman Mosque.
A source in Pol-e-Khomri Hospital, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the number of dead was much higher, telling Radio Azadi that about 30 bodies were brought to the hospital from the scene of the incident.
A number of other media outlets have published stories putting the number of injured at nearly 50.
Radio Azadi quoted an eyewitness as saying casualties were very high and that it was a suicide attack.
The police commander of the Taliban government for the province said that further investigations are under way regarding the incident.
WATCH: Footage of the aftermath of the bombing obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. (Warning: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
Taliban officials confirmed earlier that a blast occurred.
"I condemn it strongly, but currently I don't have all the information," deputy government spokesman Bilal Karimi told the AFP news agency.
Mawlawi Hashimi, a Taliban official in Baghlan Province, told Reuters that the dead and injured were being taken to the hospital. Hashimi said authorities were probing what type of blast it was.
No group has claimed responsibility. In the past, Islamic State, which considers Shi'ites heretics, has taken responsibility for similar attacks on Shi’ites in various provinces of Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban retook control of the government in Kabul in August 2021, Islamic State has staged attacks on diplomatic missions and ministry buildings in the capital and assassinated two provincial governors.
The Taliban and Islamic State share an austere Sunni ideology. However, Kabul's new rulers have pledged to protect ethnic and religious minorities.
According to a UN Security Council report in May, Islamic State seeks to "provoke sectarian conflict and destabilize the region" and since 2022 has conducted more than 190 suicide bombings, leaving some 1,300 injured or dead.
The presence of Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan has also stoked tensions with Pakistan, which claims they are crossing the border to strike targets on its soil.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
The Azadi Briefing: Deadly Earthquakes Heap More Misery On Afghanistan
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Several powerful earthquakes and aftershocks have killed at least 2,400 people and injured thousands more in western Afghanistan, with hundreds of others still missing.
Entire villages have been flattened in the past week in the western province of Herat, in the deadliest temblors to hit Afghanistan in around 25 years.
At least 17,000 people have been affected by the earthquakes on October 7 and October 11, according to the United Nations. Many have lost their homes and been forced to sleep out in the open.
Another earthquake was reported on October 13 in the neighboring province of Badghis. There were no immediate reports of casualties and damage.
The UN children's agency UNICEF said that 90 percent of those killed in the earthquakes in Herat were children and women. Many men in Zindah Jan district, the epicenter of the first and deadliest tremor, work in neighboring Iran and send remittances to their families.
Foreign aid agencies said they have sent supplies to the region, including food, medical kits, and tents. But some survivors said they have yet to receive any assistance and have been forced to fend for themselves.
"We have no shelter and no food,” Juma Gul, a resident of Zindah Jan, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “We have nothing left."
Local charities and volunteers have accused the Taliban of preventing them from independently collecting and distributing aid to survivors of the earthquakes.
Why It's Important: The earthquakes have exacerbated the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the world’s largest.
An estimated 15 million people -- out of a population of around 40 million -- are going hungry. Another 6 million are on the verge of starvation, according to the UN.
The World Food Program (WFP) has called the recent earthquakes a “disaster on top of a disaster.” The UN body said it could only afford to support 3 million people due to a “massive shortfall” in international funding.
Aid agencies have appealed for more funds to deal with the fallout from the deadly earthquakes. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in an October 12 statement called for immediate international support.
What's Next: Many survivors, having lost their homes and possessions, fear the harsh winter months ahead.
“The nights are getting very cold,” Mohammad Aref, a resident of Zindah Jan, told Radio Azadi. “If it continues like this, we will not be able to live in a tent. We need proper shelter.”
Abdul Razzaq, a medical worker in Herat, told Radio Azadi that hunger and disease are spreading in communities affected by the earthquakes.
"People have stomach problems, pneumonia, and sore throats. Some people live in tents. Others don’t even have tents.”
What To Keep An Eye On
The Pakistani authorities have demolished two makeshift settlements housing mostly Afghan refugees and migrants outside the capital, Islamabad.
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) said the “illegal settlements” located on government land were bulldozed on October 11.
The settlements were believed to be decades old and consisted of dozens of houses and farms.
Why It's Important: The demolition of the settlements comes as Islamabad intensifies its crackdown on the estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants living in the South Asian country.
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry announced on October 3 that “illegal migrants” living without legal status in Pakistan had until November 1 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.
The announcement has triggered “an increase in police abuse against Afghans, including harassment, assault, and arbitrary detention,” according to Human Rights Watch.
In an October 12 statement, the human rights group urged Pakistan to drop its threat to deport Afghans, saying many were “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse” in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
HRW Says Deporting Afghans From Pakistan Would Put Them At 'Grave Risk' Of Abuse
Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the United Nations and international donors to press Pakistan to end abuses and protect Afghan asylum seekers, saying the forcible deportation would put them “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse.” Earlier in October, Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The UN has warned that the move could lead to “severe” human rights violations.
Strong New Quake Rattles Western Afghanistan
More Misery As Afghanistan's Devastated Region Hit With New Earthquake
Another powerful earthquake struck Herat Province in western Afghanistan on October 11, further compounding the suffering of survivors already grappling with the aftermath of an earlier quake that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people and left entire villages in ruins.
Fresh 6.3-Magnitude Quake In Western Afghanistan Kills At Least One, Injures 152
At least one person was killed and 152 were injured by a fresh 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan on early October 11, days after a series of quakes at the weekend that reportedly killed at least 2,000 people.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the latest magnitude 6.3-earthquake occurred some 28 kilometers outside Herat, the capital of the province by the same name.
Nisar Ahmad, spokesman for the governor of the province, said a number of villages had been destroyed and there was an unspecified number of injured people. He did not say anything about the number of deaths, but the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar news agency reported that one person died and 152 others were injured, citing local health officials.
Ahmadullah Muttaqi, director of information and culture for the Taliban-led government for Herat Province and the head of the earthquake relief commission, confirmed in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that 120 people has been injured, but said this was a preliminary figure.
Muttaqi also said that the number of victims in the latest earthquake was low because many people have not returned to their homes since the previous earthquake.
The aid group Doctors Without Borders said the Herat regional hospital received nearly 120 injured from the latest temblor. The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said it sent additional medical supplies to the hospital and was setting up four more medical tents at the facility.
“Our teams are assisting in triaging emergency cases and managing stabilized patients admitted in the medical tents,” MSF said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The AFP news agency reported that patients were being treated in an outdoor courtyard at Herat Regional Hospital.
WATCH: Another strong earthquake shook western Afghanistan on October 11, just four days after a major temblor that claimed nearly 3,000 lives, according to Taliban officials.
Ambulances were being sent to Herat's Rabat Sangi district, which reportedly bore the brunt of the latest earthquake.
According to the AP news agency, the new quake destroyed some 700 homes in Chahak village, which had not been affected by the tremors of previous days.
No deaths have been reported so far in Chahak as people have taken shelter in tents this week, fearing for their lives as tremors continue to rock Herat, the AP also reported.
No further details were immediately available.
The epicenter of the first earthquake on October 7 was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
The USGS recorded the largest of the temblors at a magnitude of 6.3, with the latest aftershock coming about 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Zindah Jan, which has a population of about 70,000 people.
Taliban officials said at least 2,000 people were killed in the weekend earthquakes, but did not come up with a final official figure.
On October 11, the Taliban Public Health Minister Qalandar Ebad lowered the toll to around 1,000.
"We have over 1,000 people martyred from the first incident," Ebad told reporters in Kabul.
The World Health Organization has put the total number of people affected at more than 11,000.
Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, where there are a number of fault lines and frequent movement among three nearby tectonic plates.
Afghans are still reeling from recent quakes, including the magnitude 6.5-earthquake in March that struck much of western Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan, and an earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people.
Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban’s ousting the Western-backed Afghan government and taking over the country in August 2021.
Herat Province, on the border with Iran, is home to around 1.9 million people, and its rural communities have been suffering from a yearslong drought.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Afghan Earthquake Killed Mainly Women And Children, Say Rescue Officials
Afghan airborne medical teams have evacuated seriously injured victims from villages where homes were destroyed in the Zindah Jan district of Herat Province during an earthquake on October 7. A doctor said most victims of the 6.3-magnitude quake were women and children, while survivors describe the sudden destruction of their homes and loss of family members. Taliban government officials say the death toll is approaching 3,000.
Four British Nationals Detained In Afghanistan Released
Britain's Foreign Ministry said four British citizens who were detained in Afghanistan for violating local laws have been released. In a statement published on October 10, the ministry apologized for "any violations of the laws of the country" that the four British men may have committed, without specifying what they were accused of. In 2022, five British nationals held in Afghanistan were released by the Taliban authorities, but in April 2023 The Guardian reported that three other British men were still held in custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Afghans Scramble To Find Survivors Of Devastating Earthquake
Volunteers are frantically searching for survivors in Afghanistan's Herat Province after hundreds of homes were reduced to rubble in a massive October 7 earthquake. Some 13 villages in the province's Zindah Jan district have reportedly been destroyed, while about 100 homes were flattened in the village of Sarbaland.
Searching For Survivors And The Dead As Afghan Quake Toll Continues To Rise
International relief organizations are scrambling to provide aid to victims in western Afghanistan following a series of powerful earthquakes that left widespread destruction in their wake. More than 2,000 people have reportedly been killed in the country's worst natural disaster in years.
