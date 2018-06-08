Three Dead After Militants Attack Afghan Lawmaker's Home

An Afghan official says militants targeted a lawmaker in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving three dead, but the lawmaker was not home at the time.

Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack on June 8 targeted the home of Feridon Momand, a member of parliament, in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

He said a security guard, a woman, and her husband in the building were killed and five others were wounded.

Khogyani said Momand was not at home at the time.

Khogyani said a suicide bomber was killed by police before he could detonate his explosives, while at least one gunman was shot dead after a gunbattle with security forces.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on June 7 announced a weeklong cease-fire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday marking the end of Ramadan next week.

The cease-fire included the Taliban and the allied Haqqani network, but excluded the Islamic State (IS) extremist group that is active in Nangarhar.

With reporting by AP