Albanians Go To Polls To Elect Parliament, Bolster EU Hopes

Albanians are heading to the polls on June 25 for parliamentary elections as the country looks to bolster its democratic credentials ahead of potential European Union membership talks.

The ruling Socialists and the rival Democrats are the leading parties looking to gain an outright majority in the parliament of the NATO-member country of 2.9 million people.

The country gained EU candidate status in 2014, but movement has been slowed by its perceived lack of reforms, including those involved with the election process.

The Democrats had threated to boycott the elections, demanding that Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama resign ahead of the vote to ensure a fair vote.

The United States and European Union brokered a deal in May between the sides that overhauled election rules and allowed the opposition greater oversight over the process.

Voting starts at 0500 GMT and ends at 1700 GMT, with preliminary results expected on June 26.

Rama, 52, will be seeking his second term as prime minister. He described the vote, which will be held in front of international observers, as a pivotal moment for the country.

"These elections in Albania will either open the door to the European Union, giving us a seat at the negotiating table, or we can again slam it shut ourselves," said Rama, whose party appears to be ahead in most polls.

Focusing on the economy, Rama has set an annual growth target of more than 5 percent, from the current 3.5 percent. He has vowed to shrink the national debt from 71 percent of GDP to the low 60s.

Rama’s Socialists will be facing the center-right Democrats of Lulzim Basha. Neither of the two was able to win the 70 seats needed for a majority in the 2009 or 2013 parliamentary elections.

The 43-year-old Basha has cabinet experience and has run on a platform of low taxes and has vowed to fight corruption.

His party has promised a 9 percent flat tax, free school meals, and a revamped health system.

Both men have served as past mayors of the capital of Tirana.

Both parties are seen as pro-Western and have expressed support for the global fight against terrorism.

Lurking behind the scenes is Ilir Meta, the face of the center-left Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI), and widely described as a kingmaker in past coalition governments.

Former Prime Minister Meta, 48, a veteran of post-Communist politics, is president-elect after being voted to the largely ceremonial post by parliament on April 28. He stepped down from the LSI as required to assume the presidency.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and Balkan Insight