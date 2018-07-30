Aliyev, EU Envoy For South Caucasus Discuss Cooperation

The European Union's envoy for the South Caucasus has visited Azerbaijan amid ongoing efforts to forge a new pact governing ties between the EU and Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev's office said that he and EU special representative Toivo Klaar discussed EU-Azerbaijan cooperation and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the meeting on July 30.

Aliyev highlighted what he called Baku's "successful" cooperation with the EU and NATO, his office said.

It said that Klaar "expressed hope" that a new partnership agreement between the EU and Baku "will be signed in the nearest future."

There was no immediate comment from Klaar.

The sides are in talks on a deal to replace their 1996 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

The talks began in February 2017.

