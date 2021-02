The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Three women protested outside the Chinese Consulate in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, to demand the release of their relatives in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Farida Qabylbek, Gulnur Qosdauletqyzy, and Nurzat Ermekbai held up pictures of their relatives as part of their February 8 protest.