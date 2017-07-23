Second Jordanian Dies In Shooting At Israeli Embassy In Amman

Officials say a second Jordanian man has died from wounds suffered in a July 23 shooting incident at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan's capital, Amman.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate on July 24 did not say what set off the shooting, which injured two others, including an Israeli citizen.

The Hala Akhbar news site, which is linked to Jordan's military, and other security sources said the Israeli man was in "unstable condition" in the hospital and that the two Jordanian men died from gunshot wounds.

A police report said two Jordanian employees of a furniture company had entered the embassy prior to the shooting.

Tensions have mounted recently between Israel and Jordan, who signed a peace treaty in 1994.

The incident at the embassy follows a protest by thousands of Jordanians in Amman on July 22 over Israeli security measures at a holy site in Jerusalem that is revered by both Jews and Muslims.

Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the Jerursalem site.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry did not comment on the embassy shooting.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP