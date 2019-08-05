Another Russian Activist In Pretrial Detention Over Moscow Rally

A court in Moscow has ruled that activist Vladislav Baranov, who took part in a protest rally on July 27, must be placed in pretrial detention.

Dozens of protesters detained in Moscow on July 27 have since been fined or given jail sentences for organizing and participating in the unsanctioned rally against election officials' refusal to register independent and opposition candidate for Moscow city-council elections scheduled for September 8.

The Presnensky district court ruled on August 5 that Barabanov must be held in a pretrial detention center until September 27.

The court is expected to rule on pretrial restrictions for two other activists, Daniil Konon and Sergei Abanichev, who were detained on the same charges.

Barabanov, who was charged with "taking part in mass disturbances," denies any wrongdoing.

Last week, six other activists were placed in pretrial detention for two months on the same charges. Two of the activists were also charged with assaulting police.

The activists may face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Based on reporting by Mediazona and Dozhd TV