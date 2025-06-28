Iranian FM Says Trump Should Set Aside 'Disrespectful' Tone If He Wants Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi condemned comments made on June 27 by US President Donald Trump, who claimed to have saved Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from death.

If Trump genuinely wants to negotiate a deal, he should “set aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone"toward Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and "stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters," Araqchi said on X on June 28.

The foreign minister's condemnation came after Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had saved the Iranian leader from assassination.

"I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life," Trump said.

"I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'"

Trump also said that he had been working in recent days on the possible removal of sanctions against Iran, one of Tehran's main demands in negotiations on its nuclear program.

"But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more," Trump added.

The United States carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend, joining Israel's bombardments of Iran's nuclear program launched on June 13.

Earlier at a White House news conference, Trump answered, “Sure, without question,” when asked whether he would consider bombing Iranian nuclear sites again if Tehran is enriching uranium to worrisome levels.

The White House struck a more conciliatory tone when spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on June 26 that the United States remains in contact with Iran and intermediaries on restarting nuclear talks. Though she said nothing had been scheduled.

Araqchi on June 26 told state broadcaster IRIB that diplomacy is ongoing and contacts are occurring through various channels but said no “agreement, arrangement, or conversation has been made to start new negotiations."

The US Senate on June 27 took up a resolution on Trump's decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites that aimed to prevent Trump from further military escalation against Iran. By a vote of 53-47, the Republican-led Senate rejected the measure.

Most Republicans have said Iran posed an imminent threat that required decisive action, and they backed Trump's decision to bomb the Iranian nuclear sites. Democrats have argued that the president should have come to Congress first.

Democrats who supported the resolution said it centered on the War Powers Resolution passed in the early 1970s, which requires the president “in every possible instance” to “consult with Congress before introducing United States Armed Forces.”

Trump on June 23 sent a letter to Congress as required by the War Powers Resolution that said strikes on Iran over the weekend were “limited in scope and purpose” and “designed to minimize casualties, deter future attacks and limit the risk of escalation."

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters