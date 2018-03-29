Accessibility links

Three Killed In Nagorno-Karabakh As Demining Group's Car Hits Mine

HALO Trust workers in Armenia in 2015

Three people have been killed in an explosion after a vehicle belonging to the international demining group HALO Trust hit a mine in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the de facto health ministry in Nagorno-Karabakh, Maya Azatian, told RFE/RL that two other people who were in the car were injured in the March 29 blast.

Representatives of HALO Trust told RFE/RL that the three people who were killed and the two who were injured were all local residents.

The HALO Trust is a registered British charity and U.S. nonprofit organization whose mission is to remove debris left behind by war, particularly land mines.

Nagorno-Karabakh, populated mainly by ethnic Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan during a 1988-94 war that killed some 30,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Three decades of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict have brought little progress.

