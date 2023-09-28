Ethnic Armenians' Exodus From Karabakh Continues As U.S. Pledges To Work With Partners On Monitoring Mission

Thousands more people poured into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh overnight -- an exodus prompted by a lightning Azerbaijani offensive that gave Baku total control over the ethnic-Armenian populated breakaway region amid growing fears of a major humanitarian crisis.

A total of 65,035 people entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of 8 a.m. local time on September 28, said Nazeli Baghdasarian, a spokeswoman for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

The number of refugees accounts for more than half of the breakaway region's estimated population of 120,000.

The exodus began after Azerbaijan opened the only road leading from Karabakh to Armenia four days after a cease-fire agreement that ended the September 19-20 Azerbaijani military operation that gave Baku complete control over the region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave within the internationally recognized border of Azerbaijan since the Soviet collapse.

WATCH: Thousands of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh have flooded into the border town of Goris after enduring an arduous journey out of the the crisis-hit region. RFE/RL spoke with refugees in Armenia who said they left everything behind and hadn't eaten in days.

The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.

That fighting ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers. Those peacekeepers did little, however, to prevent the advances by Azerbaijani forces.

As concerns over the humanitarian situation in the region grew, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington would work with allies and partners on an international monitoring mission.



Yerevan over the weekend asked the UN to send a monitoring mission to assess the human rights and security situation as it attempts to absorb the ethnic Armenians.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey on September 27 held a telephone conversation to discuss the situation, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan also spoke by phone to discuss providing humanitarian assistance and ensuring the rights and security of the local Armenian population, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power and State Department Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim arrived in Azerbaijan and met with President Ilham Aliyev.

USAID said in a statement that Power's aim was to raise concerns about the humanitarian situation and address the prospects for "a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia" based on mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Aliyev's press service said during the meeting opinions were exchanged about the current situation, which arose as a result of "anti-terrorist measures" implemented in the region. Aliyev noted that talks are under way between representatives of Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh in the direction of reintegration, the press service said.

Aliyev also said Baku is ready to organize a visit to the region of a UN liaison office representative accredited in the country in the near future.

The U.S. delegation arrived in Azerbaijan after visiting Armenia, where Power said Washington would stand in solidarity with Yerevan. She also announced a $11.5 million humanitarian aid package for Armenia, but said it is essential the international community gain access to Nagorno-Karabakh amid reports of injuries and a lack food and other essentials.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also called on Azerbaijan on September 27 to allow international observers to enter Nagorno-Karabakh and announced that Berlin was stepping up its humanitarian aid for the refugees.

"I have decided to significantly increase our humanitarian aid once again and to increase our additional funding for the International Committee of the Red Cross from 2 to 5 million euros ($5.28 million)," Baerbock said.

Earlier on September 27, Azerbaijani authorities announced that they had detained the separatist region's former prime minister, Ruben Vardanian, at a border crossing.

Azerbaijan's State Border Service (DSX) said Vardanian, who served as prime minister in the de facto government of Nagorno-Karabakh for less than four months before being removed from the post in February, was detained at the border and transferred to Baku.



Baku on September 27 said that 192 Azerbaijani soldiers and one civilian had been killed during the September 19-20 blitz offensive. Another 511 soldiers were wounded in the course of the operation, Azerbaijan's Health Ministry said in a statement.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters