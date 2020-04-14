Armenia Extends Coronavirus State Of Emergency Until May 14

Armenia’s government has extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic until May 14 amid ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the disease.

The state of emergency, declared on March 16 after the first confirmed coronavirus cases emerged in the country, had been due to expire on April 14.

But the government in Yerevan said on April 13 that serious restrictions on people’s movements and business activity remain essential for slowing the spread of the virus.

Under the extended emergency rule, Armenia’s government will be empowered to requisition hotels or other private properties in order to accommodate people placed under quarantine.

At the same time, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government lifted nearly all restrictions on coronavirus-related news reporting.

“If further monitoring detects a rapid spread of so-called fake news, we could revert to those restrictions,” Justice Minister Rustam Badasian warned.

According to Armenia’s official count early on April 14, there have been more than 1,000 coronavirus infections in the country so far, including 14 deaths.

Citing the government data, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinian said Armenia’s lockdown is working and should continue to slow the spread of the disease in the coming weeks.

Armenian authorities also plan to increase their controversial use of mobile-phone data to track potential carriers of the virus and continue to expand COVID-19 testing, Avinian told parliament later on April 13.

“If we manage to keep the downward trend in the spread of infections, the restrictions will be revised,” Avinian said.

Conversely, he said, the government will not hesitate to tighten restrictions if the infection rate rises.

Pashinian admitted that the government’s decision on April 12 to reopen some sectors of Armenia’s economy will increase the risk of an upsurge.

But he said the affected companies and their workers can minimize that risk by following social distancing rules and taking other precautions.

Armenian farmers, food retailers, public utilities, and banks are continuing to work through the lockdown as well as food-processing firms, mines, and cargo companies.

