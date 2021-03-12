Armenian President Armen Sarkisian In Medical Center Over Coronavirus Complications

YEREVAN -- Armenian President Armen Sarkisian is undergoing an examination in a medical center due to complications arising from COVID-19.



Officials at the presidential administration on March 12 told RFE/RL that Sarkisian is in the Astkhik medical center in Yerevan.



"Some complications have appeared in connection with the coronavirus infection sustained by the president of Armenia," his office said. "He is undergoing tests."



In January, while having surgery in London, Sarkisian tested positive for the coronavirus and was treated there before he returned to Armenian the following month.



Sarkisian planned to host talks this weekend with the country's opposition and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis that the country has faced after a six-week war with Azerbaijan last fall.

That conflict ended with Armenia's losing control over some parts of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and several adjacent districts of Azerbaijan.



Pashinian has not said yet if he plans to attend the talks.

With reporting by Interfax