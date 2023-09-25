Armenian Protesters Block Traffic In Yerevan

Opposition supporters protested at several locations in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on September 25. The protesters want Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to resign after Azerbaijan's forces moved into the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and reached a deal with ethnic Armenian separatist leaders. Apart from a larger march, smaller groups of demonstrators blocked traffic and urged the public to join the protests organized by the National Committee -- an ad hoc alliance of opposition parties that has called for civil disobedience. According to the Interior Ministry, police detained dozens of people for impeding traffic and not complying with law enforcement.