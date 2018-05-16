Tree Protesters Storm Yerevan City Hall

Dozens of protesters have burst into City Hall in Yerevan, demanding the resignation of the Armenian capital's mayor over the stripping of trees from a formerly lush park outside the building. The demonstrators who stormed the building on May 16 after days of protests are also accusing Mayor Taron Markarian of corruption and the misuse of state funds. They assailed him as an alleged ally of longtime former President Serzh Sarkisian, who stepped down as prime minister on April 23 after weeks of peaceful street protests by Armenians who accused him of clinging to power. (RFE/RL's Armenian Service, natural sound, no subtitles)