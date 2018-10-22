Armenian PM Accuses Lawmakers of 'Sabotage' Over Electoral Code Vote

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on October 22 accused the country’s outgoing parliament of “sabotage” after it voted down major amendments to the Electoral Code drafted by his government for snap general elections expected in December.

The amendments, formally approved by the government on October 16, are aimed at facilitating the proper conduct of the elections.

Among several provisions is a change to the existing mechanism for distributing seats in the National Assembly.

Critics say the current mechanism unfairly favored former Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party (HHK) in the last parliamentary elections, held in April 2017.

Under Armenia’s constitution, any amendment to the Electoral Code must be backed by at least 63 members of the 105-member parliament. Only 56 lawmakers voted for the government bill -- which was essentially blocked by the HHK, the largest parliamentary faction.

Pashinian accused the parliamentary majority of “sabotaging” the work of his cabinet.

“They hope that in this way they will manage to turn the fresh parliamentary elections into an instrument for revanche,” Pashinian said. “But I want to make clear that even if the elections are held under the existing Electoral Code, it will not change anything because the victory of the people is inevitable and cannot be stolen by anyone.”

“There will be no return to the past,” Pashinian said, urging supporters to get ready for “completing regime change” in Armenia.

