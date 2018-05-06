At Least 10 Killed, 30 Injured In Mosque Blast In Eastern Afghanistan

An explosion at a mosque in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on May 6 has killed at least 10 people and wounded another 30, officials said.

The bomb had been placed in a tent being used as a voter registration center on the grounds of a mosque, Khost provincial police chief Abdul Hanan Zadran told AFP.

Abdul Wali Wahidzai, a provincial council member, said the number of casualties might increase as the information at the moment is preliminary.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, a suicide bombing outside a voter registration center in Kabul killed at least 57 people and wounded 119 others.

The extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a heavily Shi'ite-populated area in the Afghan capital.

Afghan parliamentary and provincial council elections are scheduled for July 20.

In a separate incident, a vehicle carrying shopkeepers on their way to a market struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's northern Faryab Province, killing seven of them.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa

