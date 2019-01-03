At Least 11 Afghan Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attacks

Afghan officials say at least 11 police officers were killed after Taliban militants attacked two security checkpoints in the country's north.

The attacks occurred on the outskirts of Pul-e Khumri, the capital of Baghlan Province, late on January 2.

Baghlan Governor Abdulhai Nemati said the two checkpoints were destroyed in the hours-long clashes that lasted until early on January 3.

The attack also wounded two other police officers, said Safdar Mooseni, the head of the provincial council.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban controls or contests nearly half of Afghanistan, where it is waging a deadly insurgency against the Western-backed Kabul government and government security forces.

The attacks came amid reports of a possible drawdown in the estimated 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan currently leading a NATO effort to train and advise local troops.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Khaama