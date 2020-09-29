At Least 14 Civilians Killed By Roadside Bomb In Central Afghanistan

Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least 14 civilians in the central province of Daikundi, as violence continues across the country despite ongoing peace talks between Taliban militants and the Afghan government in Qatar.

The provincial governor's spokesman, Nasrullah Ghori, told RFE/RL that seven women, five children, and two men died when their vehicle was hit by the explosion on September 29.

Three other passengers were wounded in the blast, he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian blamed the Taliban.

The roadside bomb blast comes as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha, to try to find a way to put an end to 19 years of war in the country.

The Taliban has refused a nationwide cease-fire despite the ongoing peace talks, which kicked off on September 12.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has documented more than 1,280 Afghan civilian deaths during the first half of 2020 -- mainly as a result of fighting between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants.