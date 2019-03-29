At Least 14 Killed In Afghan Flash Floods

At least 14 people have been killed in flash floods in Afghanistan.



Officials told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan that 9 people had been killed in the western province of Herat, and 5 others were left dead in floods in the northwest of the country.



Scores have been killed in the recent floods, according to local and UN officials.

Thousands of homes have been damaged and destroyed in the floods caused by heavy rain.



Afghanistan has seen an increased amount of snow and rain across the country in recent weeks.