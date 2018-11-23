At Least 26 Killed In Blast At Afghan Army Base

An explosion inside a mosque at an Afghan military base in the volatile eastern province of Khost has killed at least 27 people and wounded 50, officials say.

The blast occurred on November 23 in the Ismail Khel district of Khost. The victims had all gathered to attend Friday Prayers, officials said.

Abed Ahmad Zia, a provincial government official, said there were fears the death toll could rise further.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, but Khost is a stronghold of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

The Taliban, however, has in the past decried attacks on religious gatherings.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP