At Least 32 Killed By Flash Floods In Afghanistan

At least 32 people have been killed in flash floods in Afghanistan.



Six people were killed in Helmand's Nawa district and six others in Lashkar Gah, a spokesman for the provincial governor, Omar Zwak, told media. Eight others were injured.



The flash floods caused by heavy rains also damaged or destroyed more than 2,000 homes, Zwak said.





Flash floods in neighboring Kandahar Province left 20 people dead and some 2,000 houses destroyed, said the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



At least 10 people from five districts were still missing, OCHA said.



Afghanistan has seen an increased amount of snow and rain across the country in the past several days.

Based on reporting by dpa and tolo.news