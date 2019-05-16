At Least Six Afghan Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack

Afghan officials say at least six government troops have been killed in Taliban attacks on two military checkpoints in the country's south.



Gul Islam Seyal, the spokesman for the governor of Zabul Province, said six other soldiers were wounded in the attacks in the Shamulzayi district on May 16.



Seyal said 22 Taliban militants were also killed in the clashes that followed.



Provincial council member Asadullah Kakar said government forces had retreated from the checkpoints after the clashes.

The barren, sparsely-populated province is a Taliban stronghold in Afghanistan, where the militants have been waging a 17-year insurgency.



The government's control barely goes beyond the provincial capital, Qalat, with the Taliban contesting or controlling most of Zabul, which shares a border with Pakistan.



The Taliban has continued attacks against Afghan and foreign troops despite holding several rounds of peace talks with the United States in Qatar.



The sides have made progress but have not reached a final agreement on ending the war.

