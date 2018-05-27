At Least Two Afghan Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack

An Afghan official said a suicide car bomb attack by the Taliban has killed at least two Afghan soldiers.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the governor of the southern Helmand Province, said four other soldiers were wounded in the attack in the Nad Ali district on May 27.

Zwak said the suicide bomber detonated a car packed with explosives near an army base in the Sheren Jan area of Nad Ali district at around 7 am local time.

Zwak said the death toll from the attack could rise as several of the wounded were in critical condition.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant group has a strong presence in Helmand and carry out near-daily attacks.

Helmand's annual $3 billion opium crop produces most of the world's heroin and is used to fund the Taliban insurgency. Its population is mainly Pashtun, the ethnic group from which the Taliban derives most of its support.

