At Least Two Dead In Fireworks Factory Explosion Near St. Petersburg

At least two people died and several more were injured on October 19 in an explosion at a fireworks factory outside St. Petersburg, Russian authorities said.

The explosion occurred at the Avangard factory in Gatchina, a town 25 kilometers south of the second-largest Russian city, regional authorities said.

Authorities initially said that two people died and several more were injured. But early on October 20, the Russian state-run TASS news agency, citing emergency authority officials, reported that two more bodies were pulled from the rubble at the factory, raising the death toll to four.

Conflicting sources put the number of injured as between three and six people, including a 13-year-old girl who was hospitalized after breathing in fumes from the fire that broke out after the explosion.

The regional Investigative Committee launched a probe into breaches of safety rules at the factory.

Based on reporting by AFP, TASS, and Interfax