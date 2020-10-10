At Least Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed By Militant Attack In South Waziristan

Officials in Pakistan say militants have killed at least two Pakistani soldiers in an attack in a tribal district known as South Waziristan.



Officials told RFE/RL that the attack took place in the Mana Mandra area of Shawal Tehsil on October 10. They said four Pakistani soldiers were also wounded.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Pakistani Taliban militants from the banned group Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have claimed responsibility for similar attacks there in the past.



South Waziristan, located in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, had been a militant stronghold until recent years.



Pakistani military officials claim their operations in South Waziristan have cleared the area of the Taliban fighters and other militant groups.