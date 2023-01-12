Afghanistan
Australia Dumps Afghan Cricket Series Over Taliban Crackdown On Women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on January 12, citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. The men's team were due to face their Afghan counterparts in three games in March following a tour to India. However, Cricket Australia said that, after talks with concerned parties that included the Australian government, the series would no longer take place.
HRW: 'Litany' Of Human Rights Crises In 2022 Opens Way For New Leadership Model
The human rights crises that unfolded in 2022 caused immense human suffering but also opened new opportunities for global leadership on human rights, the acting executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on January 12 as the organization released its annual world report on human rights.
Tirana Hassan referred to a new model for global leadership on human rights in her introduction to the Human Rights Watch World Report 2023, saying that in a world in which power has shifted, it is no longer possible to rely on a small group of governments in the northern part of the globe to defend human rights.
The responsibility must fall on individual countries -- big and small -- to apply a human rights framework to their policies and then work with each other to protect and promote human rights, she said.
"The past year has demonstrated that all governments bear the responsibility of protesting human rights around the world," Hassan said. "Against a backdrop of shifting power, there is more space, not less, for states to stand up for human rights as new coalitions and new voices of leadership emerge."
The 712-page report looks at the state of human rights in nearly 100 countries where the independent international organization works.
It cites atrocities committed by Russia in its war in Ukraine, China's treatment of Uyghurs, actions by the Taliban that have put millions of Afghans at risk of starvation, and protests in Iran prompted by opposition to the mandatory hijab for women as among the "litany of human rights crises in 2022."
Hassan said the world's mobilization around Russia's war in Ukraine "reminds us of the extraordinary potential when governments realize their human rights obligations on a global scale."
Moscow has accompanied its brutal military actions in Ukraine with a crackdown on human rights and anti-war activists, "throttling dissent and any criticism of Putin’s rule," she said. But one positive outcome of Russia's actions has been to activate the full global human rights system created to deal with such crises.
This extraordinary response showed what is possible for accountability, but the challenge will be for governments to "replicate the best of the international response in Ukraine and scale up the political will to address other crises around the world until there is meaningful human rights improvement."
On Iran, she said the protests against the mandatory use of the hijab are just the most visible symbol of repression.
"The demand for equality triggered by women and schoolgirls has morphed into a nationwide movement by the Iranian people against a government that has systematically denied them their rights, mismanaged the economy, and driven people into poverty," she said.
Hassan also blasted U.S. President Joe Biden, who she said "eviscerated" his pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" over its human rights record with a "bro-like fist bump with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman."
She also said the Biden administration, despite its rhetoric about prioritizing democracy and human rights in Asia, has tempered criticism of abuses and increasing authoritarianism in India, Thailand, the Philippines, and elsewhere in Southeast Asia for security and economic reasons.
Homeless Afghan Drug Addicts Face Few Treatment Options, Harsh Winter
Huddled crowds of drug addicts in Afghanistan's southwestern Nimroz Province illustrate the country's growing opium and heroin crisis. International aid for fighting addiction has dried up since the Taliban seized power in 2021. And United Nations data shows addiction is rising alongside poverty with the country's economy largely frozen.
Islamic State Affiliate Claims Responsibility For Deadly Suicide Bombing In Kabul
The regional affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for an explosion that ripped through the Afghan capital near the entrance to the Foreign Ministry building, killing at least five people.
The militant group's Amaq news agency said on an affiliated Telegram channel that an IS member managed to pass Taliban security fortifications "before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of employees and guards."
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the country has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of IS.
A spokesman for the Taliban government's security headquarters, Khaled Zadran, confirmed to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that the blast took place at around 4 p.m. local time on January 11.
"An explosion took place today on the road to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a result of which five civilians were martyred and several more were injured," Zadran said.
Ustad Fareedun, an official at the Taliban-led government's Information Ministry, said 20 people were killed. The bomber had planned to enter the Foreign Ministry but failed, he said, according to Reuters.
Emergency Hospital, a surgical center run by an Italian NGO, said it had received more than 40 patients following the explosion, which was condemned by the United Nations and several countries.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also condemned the attack, saying on Twitter that "this act of terrorism is a crime against humanity and against all human and Islamic values."
A diplomatic source within the Foreign Ministry who asked not to be identified told RFE/RL that the explosion occurred when the ministry's employees were on leave.
But the same source said that the explosion was strong and there were casualties.
The source also said the blast happened while a meeting between Taliban representatives and Chinese officials was going on inside the ministry.
Zia Ahmad Takal, a ministry deputy spokesman, disputed that there was any such meeting at the time.
OIC Islamic Grouping 'Emergency Meeting' Eyes Afghan Rights Situation, New Taliban Bans On Women
The intergovernmental Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) executive committee is gathering for an emergency meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah to discuss recent developments in Afghanistan and the humanitarian situation there under the Taliban-led government.
The OIC, which aims on behalf of its 57 members to be the collective voice of the Muslim world, tweeted out news of the emergency meeting a day earlier.
Authorities under the unrecognized Taliban-led government that took control of Afghanistan in mid-2021 on December 20 ordered public and private universities to close their doors to women immediately until further notice.
A few days later officials ordered all domestic and international NGOs to prevent female employees from working at their jobs.
The bans are the latest measures rolling back women's rights and triggered widespread international condemnation and efforts by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to reverse them.
UNAMA warned after its representatives met with the Taliban's minister of higher education, Nida Mohammad Nadim, on January 7 that Afghanistan was entering a new period of crisis that "will harm all Afghans."
Markus Potzel, the deputy head of the UN aid office in Kabul, emerged from the meeting urging the Taliban to immediately lift the bans.
Nadim has said the mixing of genders in universities must be prevented because it risks violating Islamic principles.
The OIC and another influential Islamic organization, the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), have described the bans as contrary to the purposes of Islamic law and the consensus of the ummah.
The Taliban swept to power in August 2021 after capturing most of the country as U.S.-led international troops withdrew after two decades of war and the UN-backed Afghan president and government fled the capital, Kabul.
Afghans Struggle To Heat Homes Amid Soaring Winter Fuel Prices
Many people in Afghanistan's central province of Daikundi are struggling to heat their homes this winter with fuel costs soaring. Coal is one of the most common fuels but has become hard to find in the provincial capital, Nili. High taxes and expensive transport costs due to bad winter roads are some of the main causes for the rising fuel prices.
UN Afghan Envoy Makes Urgent Plea For Taliban To Lift Recent Restrictions On Women
The deputy head of the United Nations aid office in Afghanistan has called for the Taliban to immediately lift bans on women attending university and working for nongovernmental organizations after a meeting with the Taliban-led government's minister of higher education.
Markus Potzel, the UN envoy, was the first international official to meet with Minister of Higher Education Nida Mohammad Nadim since the ban on higher education for women was introduced last month.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Twitter after the meeting that Afghanistan is entering a new period of crisis.
"Taliban bans on female education & work for aid agencies will harm all Afghans," the mission said, adding that Potzel had called for the urgent lifting of the bans during the meeting on January 7.
Taliban authorities on December 20 ordered public and private universities to close their doors to women immediately until further notice.
A few days later the country's Taliban rulers ordered all domestic and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to prevent female employees from working at their jobs.
The bans are the latest measures rolling back women's rights and triggered widespread international condemnation and efforts by the UNAMA to reverse them.
Nadim has defended the ban on women's higher education, saying it is necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects violate Islamic principles.
According to him, the ban on women's education and work harms all Afghans.
The Taliban claimed that the ban on women working for NGO was necessary because many women were not observing dress codes.
Nadim told Potzel the ministry was working for the development and improvement of Afghans while protecting Islamic and national values, according to information shared by ministry spokesman Ziaullah Hashmi.
Opponents of the ban on women's education are using it as an argument to achieve their "evil goals," he said, according to AP.
Hashmi also said Afghanistan's rulers will not accept demands in the form of pressure against Islamic principles.
Potzel told Nadim that higher education within any country has a direct impact on the country's economic situation, according to the ministry spokesman's statement quoted by the AP.
The envoy promised to cooperate in the development of Afghanistan's higher education and shared his plan for female education with Nadim.
Potzel has previously met with Taliban officials to discuss the ban on women working at NGOs, which prompted foreign aid groups to suspend their operations in Afghanistan.
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven developed countries and several other Western democracies last week called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reverse the ban.
Potzel's meeting with Nadim came ahead of a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council about Afghanistan scheduled to take place on January 13.
With reporting by AP
'We Don't Have Food To Eat': Afghans Pay The Price As Foreign NGOs Suspend Aid After Taliban Ban
Zahra has relied on handouts of cooking oil, rice, and flour from local and foreign aid agencies to feed her seven children.
The 35-year-old is among the millions of Afghans who have received lifesaving assistance in the face of a worsening humanitarian and economic crisis.
But many of them have been forced to fend for themselves after major international humanitarian organizations recently halted operations in Afghanistan, including emergency food distribution, health services, and education.
The decision came after the Taliban on December 24 banned all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations from employing Afghan women. NGOs have said the thousands of Afghan women they employ are crucial in distributing aid to vulnerable communities.
"After God, we depended on help from these aid groups," Zahra, who lives in the remote province of Ghor in central Afghanistan, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Already, we don't have food to eat."
Zahra said her family will be forced to take extreme measures to survive if no help arrives. "We have to sell one of our children to save the lives of the others," she said.
The United Nations estimates that more than 28 million Afghans, or over 70 percent of the population, need humanitarian assistance. More than 6 million "are merely a step away from famine," the UN said
In the absence of government support or a functioning economy, humanitarian aid has been a lifeline for most Afghans.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 triggered an economic collapse and worsened a major humanitarian crisis. Western donors abruptly cut off assistance and the Taliban government was hit by international sanctions. Aid groups funded by international donors, however, continued their operations.
Fears Of Famine
Orzala Ashraf Nemat, an Afghan researcher, says the Taliban's ban on women working for NGOs will have a "very grave impact" on Afghans.
She says many malnutrition and food security programs are implemented by women. That is because only they can access and distribute aid to other women and children, the most deprived segments of society.
According to a UN survey, of the 151 local and international NGOs operating in Afghanistan only 15 percent said they can be fully operational without female staff. Many have urged the Taliban to overturn its ban.
Nemat says that given Afghans' dependence on foreign assistance, communities are likely to press the Taliban to overturn the ban. "People know these opportunities are only available if the humanitarian aid can be delivered," she said.
On January 5, tribal leaders in the southeastern province of Khost called on the Taliban to reverse its decision. The Taliban's health minister has already exempted female health-care staff from the ban.
Veteran aid worker Anders Fange ran the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, one of the most significant humanitarian projects in the country, during the Taliban's first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
He says that while many humanitarian activities remain temporarily suspended, a lasting Taliban ban on women working for NGOs could prompt Western donors to abandon Afghanistan. "Combined with the sanctions against the Taliban, it means that there is a risk that humanitarian operations will be more or less stopped," he said.
Many Taliban leaders are under UN and Western sanctions, while no country has recognized their government. The German government is already planning to suspend financial aid to Afghanistan and there are fears that other countries could follow suit.
That is a doomsday scenario for many Afghans.
"The complete departure of all aid agencies would be extremely disastrous given the scope and the depth of this humanitarian crisis," Afghan researcher Nemat said.
Lima, an Afghan woman living in the southern city of Kandahar, lost her job as an aid worker following the Taliban ban. The sole breadwinner for her extended family of 15, she says the Taliban order has pushed female-led households like hers toward starvation.
"For the Taliban, the only way to get rid of all Afghan women is to kill them all at once," said Lima, who did not reveal her real name for fear of retribution.
Pakistan Frees 524 Afghan Migrants From Karachi Jail
Hundreds of Afghan migrants have been released from a jail in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, Afghan authorities said on January 7. The 524 released Afghan nationals include 54 women and 97 children, according to the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad. Pakistani police last month detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals who entered Karachi without valid travel documents. The arrests brought criticism after images of locked-up Afghan children circulated online. Pakistan has been urging Afghans in the country to register with the United Nations and local authorities to avoid any risk of deportation.
Taliban Criticizes Prince Harry Over Afghan Killings Comment
The Taliban administration has criticized Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board.” Harry's highly personal book, Spare, went on sale in Spain days before its global launch on January 10. In one section, the 38-year-old recounts his two tours of Afghanistan -- first as a forward air controller in 2007-2008 and again in 2012, when he was a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters -- and the number of people he had killed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban and Pakistan On Collision Course Over Cross-Border Attacks
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, a new RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group claimed responsibility for the killing of an official and officer of Pakistan's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency. Police said the two men were shot dead on January 3 outside a hotel in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous and prosperous province.
The TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, said in a statement that a "secret squad of TTP killed ISI Deputy Director Multan Naveed Sadiq along with his colleague Inspector Nasir Butt." Islamabad confirmed the killings but not the TTP's involvement.
It was the latest high-profile TTP attack in Pakistan since the militant group ended a cease-fire with Islamabad in late November. The Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Kabul in 2021, has been accused of sheltering the TTP, a close ideological and organizational ally.
Why it's important: The TTP's intensifying attacks inside Pakistan have inflamed tensions between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban, who are longtime allies. In a reference to the Afghan Taliban, Pakistan's political and military leadership on January 2 said no country would be allowed to harbor militants who carry out attacks against the South Asian nation.
A day later, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan's accusations were "baseless" and "provocative." He added that the Taliban was trying its best to prevent any groups from using "the territory of Afghanistan against Pakistan or any other country." This was a pledge the Taliban made under the 2020 U.S.-Taliban deal that paved the way for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. But the Taliban's alleged sheltering of the TTP suggests it is unwilling to fulfil its promise.
The locations of the TTP's recent attacks are also significant. Previously, the extremist group had concentrated its assaults on Pakistan's northwestern tribal areas, its former stronghold. But it is now expanding the scope of its attacks, including a bombing in the capital, Islamabad, on December 20.
What's next: The TTP is likely to continue its attacks inside Pakistan, which in turn could prompt Pakistan to put more pressure on the Afghan Taliban. In April 2022, Pakistan carried out unprecedented air strikes in eastern Afghanistan, killing dozens of people. Pakistan said it was targeting the TTP. The air strikes provoked unusually harsh exchanges, with the Taliban issuing threats against Islamabad. Similar action in the future is likely to further worsen tensions between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban.
The Week's Best Stories
During 2022, the Taliban imposed sweeping restrictions on women's appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and receive an education. Afghan women said the militant group has effectively erased them from society. Activists have warned that the Taliban is likely to further erode women's rights in 2023 as the group reestablishes its brutal regime of the 1990s.
Women across Afghanistan continue to protest recent bans by the Taliban on education and employment opportunities for females. Some have burned pictures of Taliban leaders. Male professors and university students have also protested against the increased restrictions on women in higher education. Despite international condemnation, the Taliban has said it is unwilling to reverse the bans.
What To Keep An Eye On
Iran announced on January 3 that it is planning to offer more scholarships to female Afghan university students. Last month, the Taliban banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan, a decision that was widely criticized, including by Tehran.
Iran's official IRNA news agency said Tehran University has increased its budget fivefold for scholarships to Afghan students. Some 470 Afghan students, around a quarter of them women, currently study at Tehran University, according to IRNA.
Iran's clerical regime has long been criticized for violating women's rights. But women in the Islamic republic are allowed to attend universities, where they make up the majority of students.
Why it's important: Iran's plan to offer scholarships to female Afghan students is part of a wider rebuke of the Taliban's ban on women's education by Islamic countries. Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is the only country in the world that has banned women's education.
Many Islamic countries and institutions have condemned the Taliban's ban, saying the decision has nothing to do with Islam. Qatar and Indonesia are also reportedly planning to offer university scholarships to Afghan women. But these efforts could be futile if the Taliban, as expected, prevents women from traveling abroad to receive an education.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you may have.
Until next time,
Mustafa Sarwar
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan's Mountainous Hindu Kush Region
The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) says an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has rocked the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The GFZ said on its website that the earthquake, recorded at 2:25 p.m. GMT on January 5, had a depth of 191 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Hindu Kush region is located in Afghanistan's Panjshir Province in the northeast of the country.
Taliban Says Eight Killed In Raids Of IS Hideouts In Afghanistan
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban killed eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) group and arrested nine others in a series of raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a senior Taliban government spokesman said on January 5. Zabihullah Mujahid said the raids in the capital city and western Nimroz Province on January 4 targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan's embassy, and the military airport. Eight IS fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more IS arrests, Mujahid said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pneumonia Rampant Among Afghan Children As Humanitarian Crisis Continues
Thousands of Afghan children have been hospitalized this winter with pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses amid a massive humanitarian crisis brought on by the de facto Taliban takeover of the country in 2021. The country has been hit by a massive cut in much-needed international aid, as well as by Western sanctions and a freezing of central bank assets. Over 180 international organizations have suspended operations after the Taliban banned female aid workers. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that even before the onset of winter, hospitalizations of children under 5 were 50 percent higher than last year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
The Taliban's War Against Afghan Women And Girls
Fahima witnessed many of her rights and freedoms disappear in 2022 as the Taliban imposed sweeping restrictions on Afghan women.
An aid worker in Afghanistan’s southern province of Uruzgan, Fahima was employed in one of the few fields that the militant group had permitted women to work in.
But the 26-year-old lost her livelihood last month when the Taliban banned all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations from employing Afghan women.
"How will we survive?" Fahima, who earned $200 per month, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. "I was the sole breadwinner for my family. After this ban, I don't know what we will eat."
The Taliban’s latest ban came at the end of a year in which the hard-line Islamists intensified their assault on women’s rights, including their right to work outside their homes and receive an education.
Days earlier, women were dealt another major blow after the Taliban banned female students from all state and private universities. Women had previously been allowed to attend university, although they had to observe gender segregation and a strict dress code.
"I sacrificed everything -- leisure, food, and rest to get through medical school,” Meena Hasanzai, a university student in Kabul, told Radio Azadi. "I can do nothing but weep now."
During 2022, the Taliban also banned women from gyms and public bathhouses and parks. Women were also ordered to cover their faces in public as the militants resurrected their notorious morality police, who enforce the Taliban’s religious edicts.
After seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban promptly banned high school education for girls, restricted women from traveling, and scrapped the Women’s Affairs Ministry.
Rights campaigners have accused the Taliban of trying to erase women from public life and imprison them in their homes. The militant group’s draconian restrictions have made Afghanistan the most repressive country for women in the world, they say.
Mariam Atash, an Afghan-American lawyer and women's rights campaigner, said the Taliban’s curbs on women are “unjust, un-Islamic, and immoral” and "amount to gender apartheid worse than any place on Earth today."
Observers have said the Taliban’s severe limits on women working outside their homes will also exacerbate the devastating economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which is grappling with mass unemployment and soaring inflation as well as widespread hunger and disease.
“The Taliban’s restrictions against women and girls are devastating, and they have grave impacts on Afghan society,” said Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International's South Asia regional researcher.
Fatima, a widow in Uruzgan, told Radio Azadi that she is at a “complete loss.”
“I don't know what to do," said the mother of three, who ekes out a living by cleaning people’s homes. "They have imposed these bans without even considering our problems."
Activists have warned that the Taliban is likely to further erode women’s rights in the year ahead as the group reestablishes its brutal regime of the 1990s.
During its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban imposed a complete ban on female education, strictly forbid women from leaving their homes without a male relative, and forced them to wear the all-encompassing burqa in public.
“The situation is gravely concerning,” said Sultani. “The Taliban has nearly restored all the draconian rules that they had enforced against women and girls back in the 1990s."
WATCH: Women across Afghanistan continue to oppose recent bans by the Taliban on education and employment opportunities for females. Male professors and university students have also protested against the increased restrictions on women in higher education.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Kabul Attack
The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Taliban forces in Kabul. The group said on Telegram on January 2 that the attack on January 1 had killed 20 people and wounded 30. A spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run Interior Ministry said an explosion outside the military airport in the capital, Kabul, had caused multiple casualties. The ministry denied the casualty figures claimed by Islamic State and said it would release the official death toll. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Women And Girls Protest As Taliban Restrictions Mount
Women across Afghanistan continue to oppose recent bans by the Taliban on education and employment opportunities for females. Male professors and university students have also protested against the increased restrictions on women in higher education. Despite international condemnation, the Taliban does not seem willing to reverse the bans.
Taliban's Afghan Defense Boss Calls Pakistani Accusation Provocative
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has accused Islamabad of endangering bilateral relations after Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested last week that Kabul wasn't doing enough to counter the activities of the militant Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.
The Taliban's Defense Ministry in Kabul issued a statement on January 1 saying the TTP's hideouts are inside Pakistan, not Afghanistan.
It said that "such claims by Pakistani officials harm relations" and any issues can be "resolved through understanding."
Continuing the war of words, Pakistani leaders on January 2 stated that no country will be allowed to shield militants who conduct attacks inside the country, without specifically mentioning Afghanistan, AP reported.
Pakistan's National Security Committee vowed "zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan" and said extremists will be dealt with using the "full force of the state."
The Taliban-led Afghan government that took over after the U.S.-led withdrawal of international troops and the UN-backed Afghan government's collapse in mid-2021 is not officially recognized by any country.
But it hosted the talks between Pakistani officials and TTP representatives that resulted in an abortive cease-fire last year.
Pakistan regards the TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, as a terrorist group.
Sanaullah suggested to local media that Islamabad could be forced to take unilateral action against the TTP inside Afghanistan.
The TTP walked away from a monthslong truce with Islamabad in November, saying the Pakistani Army had failed to fulfill unspecified pledges.
Pakistan blames the TTP for at least 250 attacks that killed more than 400 people in Pakistan between August 2021 and August 2022.
With reporting by AP
UN Official Meets Taliban Deputy PM Over Women NGO Ban
A senior UN official in Afghanistan met on January 1 with the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for nongovernmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. The deputy head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Potzel Markus, met Abdul Salam Hanafi to discuss the ban, as well as other measures including barring women from universities. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Several Killed, Injured In Blast At Kabul's Military Airport
Afghanistan's Taliban authorities say that several people were killed or injured in an explosion on the morning of January 1 at a military airport adjacent to Kabul International Airport.
The spokesman for Kabul's security operations, Khalid Zadra, told RFE/RL that "a number of our compatriots were martyred or injured" in the suspected bomb blast and that an investigation into the incident had been launched. Zadra did not provide specific casualty figures.
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor also said that several people had been killed or injured, without giving exact figures.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the country has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.
On December 27, IS claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan Province that killed a key Taliban security official.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement known as the National Resistance Front has been active in the country's north.
The military airport struck on January 1 lies about 200 meters from Kabul International Airport and is also close to the Interior Ministry compound. The Interior Ministry building was targeted in a suicide bombing in October in which at least four people were killed.
Other high-security government ministries, as well as foreign embassies and the presidential palace, are located along Airport Road, as is the military airport.
Reports indicated that the military airport was damaged but intact, and that Taliban security forces had cordoned off the area and were preventing photos or video from being taken of the site.
With reporting by AP and dpa
- By Daud Khattak
'Clouds Of War Are Gathering': Pakistanis Brace For Bloody Year As TTP Ends Cease-Fire, Intensifies Attacks
Umar, a high school student, vanished from his home in northwestern Pakistan last month. Weeks later, he sent a brief message on WhatsApp to his family members from neighboring Afghanistan.
“I’ve joined the TTP. This is a final goodbye,” wrote the 17-year-old, according to his father.
Umar, whose family requested that his real name be protected for security reasons, is among the scores of boys and men who have been recruited by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group in the region in recent weeks, according to local intelligence officials.
The TTP’s recruitment drive has coincided with the militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, resurrecting its 15-year insurgency against Islamabad.
I fear the situation is not heading in the right direction and the number of TTP attacks will grow if the peace talks fail completely.”-- Saleem Mehsud, Pakistani researcher and journalist
The TTP ended its months-long cease-fire with Islamabad in late November, following more than a year of inconclusive peace talks. Since November 28, the militants have launched a wave of deadly attacks targeting Pakistani security personnel.
The TTP was blamed for a December 18 attack near the northwestern city of Bannu that killed four police officers and wounded four others. Last month, TTP militants ambushed a police patrol in the same area, killing six policemen.
The TTP has also claimed attacks in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, where four people were killed and 26 wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a police truck on November 30.
The sharp rise in attacks has led to fears among Pakistanis that violence in the region is likely to surge in the year ahead. Even before the cease-fire ended, hundreds of TTP fighters had returned to their former strongholds in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months, carrying out targeted killings and extorting locals.
The TTP was driven out of its bases in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt by a major military offensive in 2014. Many of its leaders and fighters took refuge across the mountainous border in eastern Afghanistan, where they live under the protection of the Afghan Taliban.
'We Don't Feel Safe'
The reappearance of the TTP in Pakistan has terrified locals.
During its brutal rule, the militants imposed their extremist version of Islam in areas that they controlled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, severely curbing freedoms and rights, including those of women. Targeted killings, bomb attacks, extortion, and harassment dominated daily life in some areas.
The Pakistani military campaigns that pushed out the TTP across the border took a heavy toll on locals, killing thousands of civilians, uprooting millions, and causing widescale destruction.
Shafqatullah and his family were forced to flee their home in the district of North Waziristan, a former stronghold of the TTP, in 2014. His family, like many others from the region, became internal refugees and lived in poverty for years.
“We returned to our area in 2017 with the hope that the situation will get better,” said the father of four. “But things are heading in the wrong direction again. We fear that we will be displaced again.”
Shafqatullah said he is planning to move his family and electrical appliances business to the relative safety of Bannu.
On December 6, nine people, including five militants, two security personnel, and two civilians were killed in three separate attacks in North Waziristan. The district has been the scene of almost daily clashes between government forces and TTP fighters in recent weeks.
“We don’t feel safe in our own villages and towns because of the lawlessness,” said Eid Rahman Wazir, another resident of North Waziristan. “We see that the clouds of war are gathering again.”
'Major' Challenge To Pakistan
The TTP claimed 59 attacks in November, the highest of any month since at least 2018. In the first half of December, the militants claimed 30 attacks. Many of them targeted members of the military, police force, and intelligence agencies.
Experts said the spike in TTP attacks reflects the growing military strength of the militant group.
The Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Kabul in August 2021, has been accused of providing safe havens to the TTP, a close ideological and organizational ally. The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan last year has also allowed the TTP to operate more freely, experts have said.
In a report presented to the Senate, Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority said the yearlong peace talks and cease-fire with the TTP further emboldened and strengthened the militants. The report said the militant group increased the “magnitude of its activities” and expanded its reach from remote border areas to urban areas in northwestern Pakistan.
“In 2022, the TTP mounted increasing number of attacks, expanded the geographies of its activities, and showed considerable political cohesion, all the while enjoying political asylum and haven from the government of the Taliban,” said Asfandyar Mir, a senior analyst at the United States Institute of Peace think tank in Washington. “This positioned the TTP to pose a major long-term cross-border challenge to Pakistan.”
Saleem Mehsud, a Pakistani researcher and journalist, said he predicts a “bleak” year ahead.
“I fear the situation is not heading in the right direction and the number of TTP attacks will grow if the peace talks fail completely,” he said.
'Major Military Action'
A peace deal appeared to be in sight after the TTP declared an indefinite cease-fire in June. But the mysterious killings of several TTP commanders, TTP attacks in Pakistan, and Islamabad’s targeting of TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan in recent months dented hopes for a negotiated settlement.
The talks were held in Afghanistan and brokered by the Afghan Taliban, which is a longtime ally of Islamabad.
It seems that the suspended peace talks will end soon, and there will be little chance of another peace initiative with the group soon.”-- Analyst Abdul Said
During the summer, the Pakistani media revealed the terms of the proposed peace deal. Reports indicated that Islamabad had agreed to release hundreds of detained and convicted TTP members. Additionally, it agreed to the withdrawal of a large portion of the tens of thousands of Pakistani troops stationed in northwestern Pakistan. Islamabad also agreed to implement Islamic Shari'a law in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Reports said the two sides had yet to agree on retracting democratic reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and whether thousands of TTP militants could return with their arms and keep their organization intact.
The proposed peace deal triggered widespread outrage in Pakistan. Locals in the northwest have staged scores of protests and sit-ins in recent months. The demonstrators have also directed their anger at the authorities for turning a blind eye to the return of the TTP militants to Pakistan.
When announcing the end of its cease-fire on November 28, the TTP did not rule out peace negotiations with Islamabad. But experts said, at least for now, reviving the peace process appears a tall order.
“It seems that the suspended peace talks will end soon, and there will be little chance of another peace initiative with the group soon,” said Abdul Said, an analyst who researches militancy in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Analysts say Islamabad is likely to adopt a fight-and-talk strategy in the year ahead. Pakistan, they said, could put more pressure on the Afghan Taliban to help convince the TTP to halt its attacks and negotiate a peace settlement.
“But if not, which is plausible given the deterioration in Pakistan-Taliban ties, we might see major military action by Pakistan in 2023,” said Mir of the United States Institute of Peace.
Afghan Educator Who Tore Up His Degrees Vows To Fight Taliban Ban On Women
An Afghan academic who caused a storm by quitting and tearing up his degree certificates on live television to protest the ban on women in universities has vowed to fight the order "even if it costs my life." Ismail Mashal, a lecturer in journalism for more than a decade at three universities in Kabul, shred his qualifications and resigned from the institutions after the ban was issued this month. "I'm raising my voice. I'm standing with my sisters.... My protest will continue even if it costs my life," Mashal, 35, told AFP at his office in the Afghan capital.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's NGO Ban Could Put Millions Of Afghans At Risk
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, a new RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban on December 24 banned all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations from employing Afghan women.
The order came from the Taliban’s economy minister, who said any NGO not complying with the edict will have its license revoked. The official said the ministry had received “serious complaints” about Afghan women working for NGOs not wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, “correctly.”
The widely condemned order led major international aid agencies to halt their humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, including in the fields of health and education.
Why It's Important: The Taliban’s ban is the latest draconian restriction against women in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban seized power last year, it has severely curtailed women’s right to work and receive an education.
The order will rob tens of thousands of Afghan women employed by local and foreign organizations of their livelihoods at a time when many Afghans are struggling for survival. Many of the women are the sole breadwinners for their families. The Taliban’s ban will aggravate the economic crisis in Afghanistan, which is already reeling from mass unemployment and soaring inflation.
Foreign NGOs suspending their operations will also exacerbate the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, one of the biggest in the world. Humanitarian assistance, including the distribution of food aid, can only be run with the help of Afghan women. Many initiatives are also specifically aimed at helping women, the most vulnerable group in the country of around 40 million. The move could put millions of Afghan women and their children at greater risk of hunger and disease.
What's Next: UN officials said they have held "constructive" talks with the Taliban over resuming their operations. More discussions are planned in the weeks ahead. But it unclear if the Taliban will reverse its ban. The militant group has hardened its policies in recent months as the prospect of international recognition has dimmed. Many observers have said the hard-line Islamists are reestablishing their brutal regime of the 1990s, which was an international pariah.
The Week's Best Stories
Hundreds of Afghan men -- professors, fellow students, husbands, and fathers -- are publicly voicing their opposition to the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities. The rare show of support from men in the deeply patriarchal society speaks volumes about public discontent with the Taliban's draconian steps against women and girls.
Thousands of Afghan soldiers are living a desperate existence in Iran, where they sought refuge after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul. Many describe having to resort to manual labor and even rifling through garbage to make ends meet, while others say they have no choice but to put their fighting skills to work for a private Russian mercenary group that has sought to recruit them to join the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban’s police chief in the northeastern province of Badakhshan was killed in a car bombing on December 26. At least two of his bodyguards were also slain in the attack.
The bombing was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group, a rival of the Taliban. IS-K released a video showing the moment the car bomb killed Abdulhaq Abu Omar.
Why It's Important: Omar is considered to be one of the most senior Taliban security officials to be killed since the militants returned to power.
IS-K militants killed Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of the Kabul military corps, in November 2021. In August of this year, IS-K militants carried out a bomb attack on a religious seminary headed by Rahimullah Haqqani, a key Taliban ideologue. The cleric was killed along with his brother, son, and several close associates.
Omar’s killing underscores the continued threat posed by IS-K, despite efforts by the Taliban to eliminate the group. In a bid to undermine the Taliban’s rule, IS-K militants have carried out high-profile attacks in major cities, including against the country’s religious minorities. More recently, IS-K has staged attacks in Afghanistan against the interests of countries allied with the Taliban.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Afghanistan, Pakistan Among Most Dangerous Places For Journalists, RSF Reports
Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past two decades between 2003 and 2022, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work in as a journalist, accounting for "a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total," RSF said. They are followed by Mexico (125), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81), and Somalia (78). Three RFE/RL journalists were killed in Afghanistan in 2018 and one -- Mohammad Ilyas Dayee -- in 2020.
